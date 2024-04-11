Max Verstappen's father Jos to take on BRC's Severn Valley Stages race in Wales

Jos Verstappen was an F1 driver from 1994 to 2003 and took up rallying in 2022 [Getty Images]

Jos Verstappen, the father of Formula 1 star Max, will make his British Rally Championship (BRC) debut in the Severn Valley Stages that start at Llandrindod Wells on Friday, 12 April.

Verstappen senior is a former F1 driver who took up rallying in 2022.

He will race on gravel for the first time over more than 62 miles in Wales in a Skoda Fabia RS Rally2.

"We are very happy to come to Wales and the British Rally Championship," Verstappen told the BRC website.

"Renaud [Jamoul, co-driver] has done Wales Rally GB several times but for me, these stages will be the first.

"I only started rallying two years ago, but only with tarmac events.

"After two test sessions in the wintertime in the south of France, we have decided to do our first proper gravel rally and as Renaud has some really good memories in Wales, this rally was looking like the best one to start with.

"We will get some good advice from Tom Cave during our PET [pre-event-test] in Sweet Lamb and we will try to do our best.

"There is no plan in terms of performance because it will be my first time on gravel but for sure the target is to improve and be as close as possible to the top guys."

BRC manager Reece Tarren said: "What a name to add to the already remarkable BRC entry this season.

"We have British, European and World Rally champions on the books this year and now, we have an F1 driver to add to the list.

"The following that the entire family have is immense and rightly so, they are at the pinnacle of motorsport across the world."

Llandrindod Wells in mid-Wales will host the ceremonial start of the BRC event with racing taking place the following day.

Englishman Chris Ingram and co-driver Alex Kihurani won the opening BR round at the North West Stages on Saturday, 23 March.