Lewis Hamilton bemoans ‘slow and broken’ car as Max Verstappen dominates Chinese GP

Max Verstappen powered to another dominant win in Sunday’s Chinese Grand Prix – as Lewis Hamilton complained his car was “slow” and “broken” after he finished ninth.

Verstappen emerged unscathed from two safety car periods to secure his 38th win from the last 49 staged in Formula One on his unstoppable march towards a fourth straight championship.

But for Hamilton, now 50 races and 868 long days without a victory, this marked another sobering afternoon in his uncompetitive Mercedes.

McLaren’s Lando Norris delivered an impressive performance to finish second, one place ahead of Verstappen’s Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez, with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz fourth and fifth for Ferrari.

George Russell could manage only sixth for Mercedes as the grid’s once-dominant team endured another race to forget.

F1 is back in Shanghai following a five-year absence, and it was a venue that Hamilton once ruled, winning a record six times here.

But the sport has a new king now, with Verstappen securing his fourth win from the opening five rounds – his only downfall in Australia when his Red Bull engine expired. For Hamilton, hampered by starting only 18th, his worst-ever season continued.

As Verstappen blasted away from his marks to convert his pole position into an all-too predictable early lead, Hamilton was evidently struggling for speed in his Mercedes.

Hamilton started on the quickest, but less durable soft rubber, but just two laps into this 56-lap affair, his complaints began.

“I am making no ground on this tyre,” he said after dropping from 18th to 19th. Hamilton made the first of his two pit-stops on lap nine, and re-joined back in 19th, 53 seconds behind Verstappen.

“That was the worst tyre, man,” said the despondent 39-year-old after switching to the medium rubber.

Up front and Fernando Alonso, who moved from third to second following a fine move around the outside of Perez at the opening bend, was starting to slip down the order.

On lap five, Perez sailed past the evergreen Spaniard, before Norris swooped ahead at the penultimate corner two laps later.

Back to Hamilton, and he was now 15th after making his way ahead of RB’s Yuki Tsunoda at the first bend. But his mood had not improved.

“I can’t even catch him [Alpine’s Esteban Ocon], man,” he said. This car is so slow.”

Speed has not been a problem for Verstappen since he denied Hamilton a record eighth crown at the 2021 decider in Abu Dhabi.

Temporarily demoted to third by virtue of changing tyres earlier than his competitors, the Red Bull star breezed past Leclerc on lap 16 before re-taking the lead from Norris three laps later.

Hamilton’s fortunes improved on lap 21 when he stopped for a second time with the VSC deployed after Valtteri Bottas broke down. And as the marshals struggled to shift Bottas’ stricken Stake, the VSC was upgraded to a full safety car, promoting Hamilton up the order. He would be 12th at the re-start, but he was still bemused by his machine.

LAP 20/56



We have a yellow flag



“The car is just sliding around everywhere,” he said. “It just feels like something is broken. It is really bad.”

In came the safety car on lap 26, but it was back out moments later after Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll clumsily thudded into the back of Daniel Ricciardo, and Kevin Magnussen punted Yuki Tsuonda off.

Ricciardo suffered floor damage, elevating Hamilton into 10th and a single-point paying position before he swatted Haas’ Nico Hulkenberg aside for ninth on lap 41.

Hamilton was then up to eighth as Alonso made a maverick third stop for tyres. But the 43-year-old took advantage of his fresh rubber to blast back through the field, relegating Hamilton back to ninth with seven laps remaining. Alonso would cross the line in seventh.

Verstappen took the chequered flag 13.7 sec clear of Norris to extend his championship lead to 25 points with Hamilton – almost one minute behind his one-time rival – still searching for a top-six finish this season.

Verstappen wins in China, as it happened

10:13 AM BST

Updated constructor standings

Gaps starting to form in those positions. A big chunk from Red Bull to Ferrari, Ferrari to McLaren, McLaren to Mercedes and then Aston Martin to everyone else.

10:10 AM BST

Updated driver standings

No change in the order but it gets a bit closer in the battle for second.

10:01 AM BST

They let Zhou park up on the grid too

The first Chinese driver in F1 and get gets to complete a race in China. Didn’t really work out for him today but he made some nice overtakes and finished 13th.

The emotions overflow for @ZhouGuanyu24 ❤️



09:59 AM BST

Can Norris break that winning duck this year?

It will take something to happen to Verstappen, but there is a chance. It’s a 24-race season with six sprint weekends. There will come a time, if not more than one time, when Verstappen will need to take a grid drop. That could be his – or someone else’s – chance.

Verstappen reacts with a genuine “woah!” when he sees Stroll smashing into the back of Ricciardo under the SC at the hairpin.

09:58 AM BST

Norris now extends his record of podiums without a win to 15

That actually matches the all-time record of podiums before a win which is held by Mika Hakkinen, Eddie Irvine, Jean Alesi and Patrick Depallier. Of course, you have to end up winning a race to be in that list. For comparison fellow Somerset man and former McLaren driver Jenson Button managed 13 podiums before his first F1 win in 2006.

Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, China - April 21, 2024 Red Bull's Max Verstappen after winning the Chinese Grand Prix along with second placed McLaren's Lando Norri

09:54 AM BST

Lando Norris reflects on his second place

Surprised but I am very happy, I’m very happy for the whole team. Today just worked out, I don’t know why. I could just push, the car felt great and I felt comfortable. I was surprised by many things, the lack of pace from Ferrari today, our good pace and us comparing to the Red Bull which was so surprising. I got everything ready to go home early and not be on the podium.

09:52 AM BST

Decent fightback from Ferrari today

First time in 2024 that they have not managed to get a car on the podium but the McLaren of Norris was just too good for them today.

09:49 AM BST

Norris incorrectly drives into the pit lane

He should be on the grid so he will have to jump over the pit wall to get to his interview slot.

09:49 AM BST

Chinese GP - Classification

VER NOR PER LEC SAI RUS ALO PIA HAM HUL OCO ALB ZHO GAS MAG STR SAR

OUT: RIC, TSU, BOT

Verstappen is showing as in third position on my timing screen for some reason but he definitely won the race. A fine race from Nico Hulkenberg again, his third points finish of the season.

09:46 AM BST

MAX VERSTAPPEN WINS THE 2024 CHINESE GRAND PRIX

Never in doubt, supreme. Norris takes another podium, brilliant stuff. Perez third, Leclerc fourth and Sainz fifth.

"That was fantastic" 🤩



09:45 AM BST

FINAL LAP

Verstappen rounds the final few corners and will take a fourth win of 2024. Lando Norris’s lead over Perez is five seconds and he has done a terrific job today.

09:44 AM BST

Lap 55 of 56 - Verstappen says he may have run over debris

He asks the team to check his tyres. They say it currently looks fine. It was presumably debris from that Zhou/Magnussen clash.

He enters the final lap with a 14-second advantage so a puncture is surely going to be the only thing that stops him...

09:43 AM BST

Lap 54 of 56 - Where are the big battles in the final three laps?

Magnussen is within DRS range of Zhou but that is it really. Hamilton not far off Piastri, 1.2sec. Zhou pulls out from behind Magnussen on the back straight but the two cars touch and Zhou loses a big chunk of his front wing endplate... messy. He’s in 14th and chasing down Gasly.

09:42 AM BST

Lap 53 of 56 - A reminder of the top 10

VER NOR PER LEC SAI RUS ALO PIA HAM HUL

09:40 AM BST

Lap 52 of 56 - Alonso still eating into Russell’s advantage for sixth

But 0.8sec per lap is not enough for him to get close enough by the final lap. Perez just does not have the pace in the Red Bull to challenge Norris. That seems perverse to say it when Verstappen is so far ahead but that is the reality of the situation. In any case, it looks like we will have the first non 1-2 team finish of a grand prix in the 2024 season.

09:38 AM BST

Lap 51 of 56 - Hulkenberg has 2.8sec behind to Ocon

Can Alpine claim a surprise point here? Ocon is marginally faster...

09:37 AM BST

Lap 50 of 56 - Norris is now five seconds ahead of Perez

That has been the case for the majority of this stint, barring that mistake which cost him over a second. Verstappen now leads Norris by 11.1sec. I don’t think Alonso has the pace to improve on seventh. He was only 1.3sec faster than Russell the last time around with only a handful of laps remaining.

09:35 AM BST

Lap 49 of 56 - Alonso gets Hamilton for eighth

Piastri should be a breeze, in fairness. He did that after touching a rear tyre in the gravel but managed to keep it going fowards and fast, avoiding the fate that befell Carlos Sainz yesterday in qualifying.

LAP 49/56



Alonso's on a charge and almost loses it on the gravel at the final turn 😮



Alonso gets Piastri at the hairpin and he now has 14.1sec to make up to Sainz in fifth. 11 or so seconds to Russell ahead which might be a more realistic target, though still a tremendously difficult one.

09:33 AM BST

Lap 48 of 56 - Rosberg calling out Aston Martin’s strategy for Alonso

He went onto the softs under the SC which seemed like an odd decision. He then stopped again and is now carving his way back to the front.

Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso of Spain gets a pit service during the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, China, Sunday, April 21, 2024.

He might be able to get into the top six here. Hamilton is the next man up the road and that is always a fight to relish.

09:30 AM BST

Lap 47 of 56 - Not a convincing performance from Perez here

A convincing one from Norris, though. Leclerc doing a decent job in fourth but looks like that will be the limit of his ambitions now.

09:29 AM BST

Lap 46 of 56 - Hamilton closing in on Piastri

A couple of tenths faster the last time around...

09:29 AM BST

Lap 45 of 56 - Verstappen now leads by 8.5sec

That gaps is largely irrelevant the next 10 laps, unfortunately. This will not be his biggest winning margin of the season but it might well have been had there not been two SC periods.

Alonso, who stopped again, is trying to carve his way through the field and sets the fastest lap of the race.

09:27 AM BST

Lap 44 of 56 - 3.8sec the gap between Perez in third and Norris in second

But the gap has stabilised after that mistake. Looking like a bigger ask for Perez now.

McLaren's British driver Lando Norris drives during the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix race at the Shanghai International Circuit in Shanghai on April 21, 2024.

09:23 AM BST

Lap 43 of 56 - Slow lap from Norris

1.5sec slower than Verstappen and 1.2 slower than Perez. Not sure what happened there. He’s not lapping anyone.

09:22 AM BST

Lap 42 of 56 - Top 10

VER NOR PER LEC ALO SAI RUS PIA HAM HUL

Another fine race for Hulkenberg. Perez with a slight pace advantage over Norris but the gap is still over five seconds as is the gap between Norris and leader Verstappen: 6.3sec in fact.

09:21 AM BST

Lap 41 of 56 - Hamilton is up into ninth

Nice work. Can he improve that? Piastri isn’t having a good race. The SC has definitely helped Hamilton’s cause but a solid race here.

09:18 AM BST

Lap 40 of 56 - Verstappen leads Norris by 4.6sec

How is Perez’s pace compared to Norris? About a tenth quicker last time around. Russell chasing Sainz now and looking the quicker man.

09:17 AM BST

Lap 39 of 56 - Perez gets third this time!

Up the inside of Leclerc turn six and he moves into third and can set about chasing Norris 5.6sec up the road. Not a formality by any means but that will be the main battle.

09:16 AM BST

Lap 38 of 56 - Retirements so far, three of them

Ricciardo, Tsunoda and Bottas. Plenty of other drivers have taken various penalties and damage too. Perez not able to get a big enough advantage on the back straight to make a move on Leclerc.

09:14 AM BST

Lap 37 of 57 - Verstappen leads Norris by 3.1sec

Leclerc is four seconds behind Norris, who is driving a fine race today. Team-mate Oscar Piastri with a much more difficult day, down in eighth. Perez closing up on Leclerc for third and if he gets the move done that should be Norris’s main competitor for second place.

09:12 AM BST

Lap 36 of 56 - Not a bad race so far

Perez lacking pace. He’s lapping comparatively to Leclerc but a fair few tenths slower than Norris in second, who might be able to sneak a second place here.

09:11 AM BST

Lap 35 of 56 - Top 10 and gaps

VER NOR +2.4 LEC +5.2 PER +5.8 ALO +6.8 SAI +9.8 RUS +11.4 PIA +12.7 HUL +14.8 HAM +15.1

09:10 AM BST

Lap 34 of 56 - Magnussen also gets a penalty for the Tsunoda incident

This race has become messy. Verstappen leads Norris by 2.1sec. He’s clearly faster but isn’t easing away like he previously did. Magnussen and Stroll having a ding-dong battle for what is effectively last but one on the track that lasts throughout the final sector and into the first.

Two retirements in two races for Ricciardo, neither of which were really his fault. He had a fairly decent weekend up to that point.

09:08 AM BST

Lap 33 of 56 - Ricciardo is being swallowed up

“I’ve got no f----- rear on exits,” he says on the radio. He was ploughed into by an Aston Martin savagely. Hamilton putting Ocon under pressure

Logan Sargeant has a 10-second penalty for a SC infringement. Clean weekends are few and far between for him. Lance Stroll gets a 10-second penalty for causing a collision. Likewise for him. Not sure how either of those men retain their place in F1. Stroll is a good driver on his days but they are few and far between.

Ricciardo pulls out of the race with all that damage. Double retirement for RB.

09:05 AM BST

Lap 32 of 56 - Verstappen leads the field away

He keeps the lead comfortably. Norris is closer this time, though nowhere near close enough to think about making a move. Alonso will want to pressure Perez for fourth.

Verstappen’s lead will be a second at the end of the lap. It was that at the end of turn one last restart...

09:02 AM BST

Lap 31 of 56 - SC coming in at the end of this lap

How much will Verstappen be leading by at the end of the first lap racing again?

09:02 AM BST

Lap 30 of 56 - This stoppage will help Alonso

Or will it? He will not need to stop again as per the regulations but will those soft tyres go until the end of the race? Not sure.

08:59 AM BST

Lap 29 of 56 - Here’s a recap of the top 10

VER NOR LEC PER ALO SAI RUS PIA RIC HUL

Hamilton in 11th. Points are on.

08:59 AM BST

Lap 28 of 56 - Verstappen leads Norris under SC

Somewhere in all that Alonso got into fifth ahead of Sainz. Tsunoda is indeed out as his RB is recovered. Stroll and Magnussen are last and last-but-one. Ricciardo is in ninth but is reporting floor damage and I am not surprised. Here is how that all unfolded.

Watch: Crashes at the restart

DRAMA ON THE RESTART! 🤯



08:55 AM BST

Lap 27 of 56 - Race resumes

Verstappen leads by nearly a second before they get to the braking zone of turn one... can’t say it was unexpected.

Tsunoda has a puncture?! He pulls to the side of the track and it looks like his race will be over. Did he have a brush with someone? Magnussen has a problem too, he has a puncture and will try and drive back to the pits but his car is sparking and it’s a long way to go.

Wait. Stroll just went into the back of Ricciardo at the hairpin before the restart and Magnussen got involved in that. Or did he? It doesn’t look like it. The cause was Alonso locking up that created an effect behind. Yes, it did.

Magnussen and Tsunoda had an incident away from that with the Haas driver sticking up optimistically up the inside at turn six from miles back. There was room, in fact, as Tsunoda gave it but they still managed to come together.

The SC has been deployed again!

08:52 AM BST

Lap 26 of 56 - SC in at the end of this lap

Verstappen, Norris, Leclerc, Perez, Sainz and Alonso make the top six. Here are their tyre choices and laps on them:

VER - HARD - 2 laps NOR - HARD - 3 laps LEC - HARD - 4 laps PER - HARD - 2 laps SAI - HARD - 8 laps ALO - SOFT - 2 laps

Sainz might be vulnerable to Alonso in short order.

08:49 AM BST

Lap 25 of 56 - I am not sure this makes Verstappen’s life that much more difficult

He still leads. He has fresher tyres. I mean, if he messes up the restart he might lose the lead but will likely be able to retake it soon after. As it turns out those “cheap” pit stops by Leclerc and Norris were not that cheap after all as others were able to lose even less time once the full SC came out.

Is the SC for Bottas’s car or debris on the track? Bottas’s car has gone so it may be for debris, of which Norris was complaining before.

08:47 AM BST

Lap 24 of 56 - Full Safety Car

Let’s see how this shakes out. It makes the race a lot more interesting. Here’s the order as Verstappen gets onto the back of the SC with Norris not too far behind:

VER NOR LEC PER PIA SAI ALO RUS RIC STR

Verstappen on fresh hards. Perez likewise. Alonso on fresh softs.

Hamilton says the car is sliding around all over the place and it feels like something is broken, but it’s probably the balance of the car – or lack of it.

08:45 AM BST

Lap 23 of 56 - The VSC call was quite late there

As you can see below, Bottas was out of his car and, theoretically at least, in harm’s way.

They still cannot move the Sauber and that means the full Safety Car is called and Verstappen and Perez come in! As does Alonso. They had to come in really, they would have been vulnerable at the restart.

08:42 AM BST

Lap 22 of 56 - Verstappen leads Norris under the VSC

An array of marshals at the back of the Sauber of Bottas in the run-off area so Norris probably can get a cheap pit stop. He is approaching the final hairpin now... will he duck in? Surely! Bottas’s car is still there, possibly stuck in gear.

Norris does indeed come into the pit lane so that has not been as bad as it might have been for McLaren.

08:41 AM BST

Lap 21 of 56 - Sainz locks up and he loses the overtake to Stroll

It’ll be a big flatspot. Not the tidiest weekend for the Spaniard so far. Bottas is out of the car and we see double waved yellows with no VSC or SC. And just as I say that, the VSC is called. Norris and Leclerc to stop? Nope... Norris cannot stop but Leclerc can! That will help as he gets a cheaper pit stop. Not sure how long we will get the VSC for.

LAP 20/56



We have a yellow flag



Bottas was out of his car as the VSC was called. Not sure if that was the reason but you feel it could have come a bit sooner.

08:39 AM BST

Lap 20 of 56 - Top 10

VER NOR LEC PER ALO RUS PIA STR SAI HUL

Norris and Leclerc are the only cars yet to pit as Valtteri Bottas goes off with a smoking Sauber. He has pulled over perhaps out of the danger zone. I don’t think it’s a lock up where he has gone straight on. This is yellow flags but possibly a VSC or a SC.

08:36 AM BST

Lap 19 of 56 - Hamilton not happy

“I can’t even catch him mate. The car is so slow.”

He’s currently chasing down, or trying to, the Alpine of Esteban Ocon. Ouch. Points might be a struggle from here.

Verstappen is right on the back of Lando Norris to retake the lead. A formality, really.

He gets DRS, a better exit and puts it up the inside to reclaim first place.

08:34 AM BST

Lap 18 of 56 - Verstappen is currently 2.2sec faster than Norris

Norris on much older tyres of course and nobody is really racing Verstappen today. If Leclerc can do a one-stop race can Norris? Probably. They might be the only two.

08:33 AM BST

Lap 17 of 56 - A bit of a struggle for Piastri today

He has not had the race pace and he pits for the first time and comes out in ninth. Perez locks up and nearly goes into the back of Carlos Sainz in the middle sector.

Leclerc is asked about going to “plan D”, whatever that is. Could be a one-stop strategy? Norris’s pace is still good compared to Leclerc.

Perez tries to get Perez at the hairpin but the Ferrari driver resists, even though he is coming into the pit lane.

08:31 AM BST

Lap 16 of 56 - Norris leads Leclerc by 6.9sec

Comparable pace between the pair as Leclerc does his fastest lap of the race. Verstappen is catching Leclerc for second, though, which says it all really.

This will not be long in the making, he has a two-second advantage per lap. Verstappen makes his move at the tight turn six and Leclerc does not fight the position at all, wisely. He has a battle to fight for the podium.

So now Norris leads Verstappen.

08:29 AM BST

Lap 15 of 56 - Red Bull are in another league

Their car is and their operational strength is, too. That double stack was 2.0sec and 2.1sec for Verstappen and Perez.

08:28 AM BST

Lap 14 of 56 - Verstappen moves onto the hard for his second stint

As do Perez and as does Alonso. Hamilton went from soft to medium so will probably stop again.

Norris leads Leclerc by seven seconds after those stops.

08:27 AM BST

Lap 13 of 56 - Verstappen’s lead approaching 10 seconds

Perez’s pace is... not great compared to his team-mate. Nearly a second down the last time around and two-tenths slower than Norris. That gap is still 2.5sec between Perez and Norris. Hamilton up to 15th with a move on Tsunoda as the Japanese driver looks to come back but backs out, perhaps wisely, at turn six.

Leclerc is the second quickest driver on track at the moment. Norris vs Leclerc for third... or for second? Which brings Perez in.

Verstappen pits at the end of the lap, as does team-mate Perez. Norris then leads.

08:25 AM BST

Lap 12 of 56 - A bit of a nightmare stop for Gasly

Sounds like they couldn’t get the right rear on correctly and then went to drive away with the loose wheel hitting a mechanic, Sky’s Ted Kravitz reports. No serious injury by the sounds of it but we will have to see a replay.

08:23 AM BST

Lap 11 of 56 - Verstappen’s lead has levelled out a little

It is eight seconds after 11 laps. Hamilton says “that was the worst tyre, man” on the team radio. Russell did a decent job with it in the sprint race. The Mercedes man is under huge pressure from Sainz to keep seventh. Norris has fractionally better pace than Perez by is 2.8sec behind. Could a second place be on the cards here? Let’s see...

Leclerc gets Piastri at the hairpin for fifth! Ferrari’s pace starting to show now.

Alonso and Russell pit.

08:21 AM BST

Lap 10 of 56 - Top 10 and gaps

VER PER +7.8 NOR +10.7 ALO +14.4 PIA +15.8 LEC +16.7 RUS +18.6 SAI +19.0 GAS +28.9 RIC +30.2

A flurry of pit stops puts Gasly and Ricciardo into the points.

08:19 AM BST

Lap 9 of 56 - Leclerc gets Russell for sixth

With DRS on the pit straight he goes around the outside and makes the move stick. Sainz is behind Russell now as the Ferraris come to life. Early pit stop for Zhou who was struggling near the back of the pack. Hamilton now in 15th with Ricciardo ahead of him. Tsunoda has pitted, too.

08:18 AM BST

Lap 8 of 56 - Verstappen is demonstrating searing pace here

More so even than usual.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, China, Sunday, April 21, 2024

08:16 AM BST

Lap 7 of 56 - Verstappen leads Perez by 6.1sec

Alonso in third is coming under a lot of pressure from Norris behind. Again, it feels like a matter of time. Norris gets DRS on the back straight and gets the move done at the hairpin. Alonso nearly turns in on Norris for the cutback but has to back out of that.

08:15 AM BST

Lap 6 of 56 - Verstappen leads Perez

5.7sec the gap at the front. Ferrari not making a great deal of inroads into the lead Mercedes of George Russell. A bit of a DRS train going on there where several drivers run in close contact and all but the leader of that pack has the DRS, which means that nobody can find an advantage to pass the car ahead. Stroll in ninth is trying to close in on them but he has Hulkenberg and Bottas behind.

08:13 AM BST

Lap 5 of 56 - Perez up into second

A move up the inside of turn six on Alonso and the Aston Martin man doesn’t really fight the position too much. Alonso was taking a lot of life out of his tyres.

LAP 5/56



Alonso can't keep Perez behind him for long



Daniel Ricciardo has dropped back from 12th to 15th in the opening laps. Bottas keeping up with Hulkenberg for that final points position. Hamilton now up to 17th with a move on Magnussen at turn six.

08:12 AM BST

Lap 4 of 56 - Perez gets DRS on Alonso

But he is not close enough to make a move this time. Verstappen, after just four laps, is already four seconds ahead. Depressing, really. It would be nice for a change, if he did not have it all his own way, even if he ended up winning in the end...

08:09 AM BST

Lap 3 of 56 - Top 10

VER ALO PER NOR PIA RUS LEC SAI STR HUL

Hamilton makes a move on Zhou to take 18th place, so he’s back to where he started. Alonso under great pressure from Perez behind in third.

08:07 AM BST

Lap 2 of 56 - Verstappen is edging ahead already

Well, not edging. He’s 2.4sec ahead of Alonso already.

“I’m making no ground with this tyre,” Hamilton - who is on the softs - says. Might be a long race...

08:06 AM BST

THE 2024 CHINESE GRAND PRIX IS GO!

It’s a fine start for Max Verstappen who holds the lead into turn one but Fernando Alonso also gets a good start and hangs it around the outside of Perez into turn one and two and takes second! Verstappen gets a bit wide in turn two’s exit but Verstappen just scoots away in the next few corners.

It's LIGHTS OUT in Shanghai! 🚥



Perez then gets a bit of trouble from Norris behind but holds third for now.

Verstappen leads Alonso, Perez, Norris, Piastri and Russell, who has had a good start. Hamilton has not. He has dropped back into 19th. Ferrari in seventh and eighth.

08:02 AM BST

The formation lap is go

A bit of a laggy start to it, with drivers having to slow down again after doing their practice starts.

08:00 AM BST

Some rain?

“Already might now be a few drizzles,” I don’t think drizzle is a countable noun but if there is any moisture in the air it doesn’t look like there’s any need to get the umbrellas out. Certainly can’t see any going up in the grandstand but that is largely covered.

07:59 AM BST

Starting tyre types

Everyone on the mediums except Stroll in 11th on the softs, Magnussen in 17th on the hards and then Hamilton, Tsunoda and Sargeant in 18th-20th on the softs.

07:56 AM BST

More on those Aston Martin repairs

Alonso starts third and, if he gets a good start, I wouldn’t rule out a bold move on the first lap...

He has committed his future to Aston Martin. Can he claim a win there? Monaco last year was his best chance for a while but his team are probably fourth or fifth quickest behind Red Bull, Ferrari and McLaren.

07:52 AM BST

Some work going on on Alonso’s Aston Martin

It has been going on for about 10 minutes. It’s on the floor and it looks like he’s lost something and/or they’ve added something on to the outer edge of it. Sky Sports F1 are reporting that it was stone damage from his lap to the grid.

07:51 AM BST

About 10 minutes to go

Predictions? I mean, apart from struggling in the wet and for the first couple of laps of the sprint race, Verstappen has again been in a class of one this weekend. Could be a good race behind him, though we need a bit more than that. Would be good if Verstappen didn’t keep his lead into turn one for once...

Sergio Perez of Mexico and Oracle Red Bull Racing and Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing talk to the media during the drivers parade prior to the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on April 21, 2024 in Shanghai, China

A strange weekend for Ferrari so far but I think they can jump McLaren in the race.

07:47 AM BST

How’s the weather?

Not too bad. Doesn’t look like rain will disrupt things as it did for sprint qualifying on Friday.

CHINESE GRAND PRIX WEATHER FORECAST



07:45 AM BST

It was a good sprint performance from Zhou Guanyu

No points, but ninth after 19 laps isn’t too bad. Sadly qualifying was not that great, being eliminated in Q1.

Zhou Guanyu of China and Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber waves to the crowd on the drivers parade prior to the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on April 21, 2024 in Shanghai, China

A chance of points today? That would animate the crowd, certainly. It’s a long shot, though but you never know...

07:35 AM BST

FINAL STARTING GRID

1. VER 2. PER

3. ALO 4. NOR

5. PIA 6. LEC

7. SAI 8. RUS

9. HUL 10. BOT

11. STR 12. RIC

13. OCO 14. ALB

15. GAS 16. ZHO

17. MAG 18. HAM

19. TSU

PIT LANE: SAR

07:31 AM BST

Lewis Hamilton speaks before the race

It’s [racing in China] the best, they have been so supportive for so many years. Team LH China have been incredible all these years. Of course the British Grand Prix is unique and special as well. It definitely easily should have been Q2 and it was entirely my fault. The team are doing a great job, George did a great job with what we have. There are no excuses, I’ve got to do a better job and I’ll try and recover today.

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton during the drivers parade before the race

07:23 AM BST

F1 qualifying head to head so far in 2024

This includes qualifying from the sprint race too as it is measuring the same discipline - pace over one lap.

07:14 AM BST

Lando Norris speaks before the race

We can try a lot. I think we’ll give it a good shot, I think the pace has been good all weekend. Long race ahead, many things can happen. Cool temperatures for the moment but we can have a good race.

He starts fourth with team-mate Oscar Piastri – who thinks it will be a tough race – directly behind him.

07:12 AM BST

It might seem strange but that was a good day for Alpine yesterday

Probably their best day of the season so far. They qualified 13th and 15th but before Saturday their best performance in qualifying had been 15th. They had never managed to get both cars out of Q1.

Progress.



Third Q2 in a row and our highest starting position of the year. A small step in performance but not a negligible one. We keep pushing @AlpineF1Team pic.twitter.com/dYGAzOD9Ks — Esteban Ocon (@OconEsteban) April 20, 2024

Whether it’s a quirk of this track or this progress can be sustained is another matter. In any case because the top five teams are so far ahead of the rest of them it will be hard for them to pick up more than the odd point or two. That said, Tsunoda managed it – he finished seventh – in Australia but you feel those occasions require some bad luck ahead of them.

07:08 AM BST

Current constructor standings

07:08 AM BST

Watch: Sainz survived this mishap in qualifying

Carlos Sainz DROPS IT in the final corner and causes a red flag 😲🟥



Aston Martin lodged an appeal that he shouldn’t be able to rejoin the session after stopping on track and causing a red flag but that was rejected by the stewards.

06:59 AM BST

Current driver standings after the sprint

06:53 AM BST

What happened to Hamilton yesterday?

Here he says it in his own words:

"When I was making the set up changes I was like, it can't get any worse surely, and it did" 💬



Nico Rosberg made the point that Hamilton, when things goes wrong, tends to “blame” the set-up choices he makes but says Russell is driving the same car. In any case it’s not like set-up choice is out of Hamilton’s control but he is essentially saying “it’s not my driving that’s the problem”.

06:41 AM BST

100 poles for Red Bull in F1 now

Here’s what Verstappen said after claiming that record:

“Before I jumped in the car Christian [Horner] told me if you get pole today it could be number 100 for the team, so I was like, ‘Okay, that’s nice, I’ll try and give it a good go’.

“Of course that’s an incredible achievement for the whole team. Also a big contribution from Seb back in the day! But it’s fantastic also to have the one-two in qualifying, it showed that the car is again working really well.”

Here are the leading pole takers by team:

Ferrari 249 McLaren 156 Mercedes 137 Williams 128 Lotus 107 Red Bull 100 Renault 51 Brabham 39 Benetton 15 Tyrrell 14

They should get into the top five this season and then probably the top four by the end of next season, at this rate anyway.

06:32 AM BST

Times after qualifying

Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1min 33.660secs Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull 1:33.982 Fernando Alonso (Spa) Aston Martin 1:34.148 Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 1:34.165 Oscar Piastri (Aus) McLaren 1:34.273 Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 1:34.289 Carlos Sainz Jr. (Spa) Ferrari 1:34.297 George Russell (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:34.433 Nico Hulkenberg (Ger) Haas F1 1:34.604 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Kick Sauber 1:34.665 Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin 1:34.838 Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) RB 1:34.934 Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine 1:35.223 Alexander Albon (Tha) Williams 1:35.241 Pierre Gasly (Fra) Alpine 1:35.463 Guanyu Zhou (Chn) Kick Sauber 1:35.505 Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas F1 1:35.516 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:35.573 Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) RB 1:35.746 Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams 1:36.358

06:19 AM BST

Good morning

Welcome once more to our live coverage for the 2024 Chinese Grand Prix from the Shanghai International Circuit. It’s the first sprint race weekend of the season and so far it has delivered. Quite fitting for the first race in China since 2019. Would F1 be better off without China on the calendar? You have to ask whether we’ve really missed this race a great deal and the answer would be no. But that does not mean it is entirely without merit. Having a race in the most populous nation on earth is no bad thing from a business perspective, either.

When it comes to the on-track action it has been one of the better weekends of the year. Max Verstappen has won the sprint race and took a comfortable pole position, yes, but he had to fight back from fourth to do that in the sprint race. And there is an unpredictable, mixed-up nature to what is happening behind him. There is no doubt that his dominance dulls F1’s appeal but it is now expected and we can only make the best of what we have. And if you take Verstappen out of the equation, F1 is not in a bad place at the moment.

Qualifying was certainly entertaining. Verstappen’s first timed lap in Q3 did not look beatable so it was mostly about who could secure the second front-row slot alongside him. It was then a sequence of Sainz who first took second before Leclerc, Piastri, Norris, Alonso and then – finally – Perez took second.

Max Verstappen drove another assured qualifying to take his fifth pole position of the season - AFP/Pedro Pardo

There will be a few drivers and teams who will be feeling pleased with themselves. Nico Hulkenberg made it into Q3 again for Haas, Valtteri Bottas did so for the first time in 2024 for Sauber. Alpine too, will line up 13th and 15th which is not where they want to be but getting both cars into Q2 for the first time this year is a step forward.

Plenty of drivers will be disappointed, too. Lewis Hamilton made a mistake towards the end of his lap in Q1 and will start today’s race in 18th. He put that down to changing set-up but it is another confusing day for the seven-time world champion who had earlier finished second in the sprint race. That was a good showing, this was not. George Russell could only manage eighth and it is looking like another poor weekend for the Silver Arrows.

The Ferraris were also strangely off the pace, finishing in sixth and seventh after being comfortably the second-quickest team over the year so far. They will hope it is just a blip and also that their race pace can put them in the fight for the podium slots in the race.

The lights go out at 8am BST and we will be here for all of the build-up, live updates and latest reaction from it all.

