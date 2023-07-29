Max Verstappen continues dominance with sprint race success at Spa

Max Verstappen once again showed his rivals how do it it at Spa - Reuters/Johanna Geron

Max Verstappen overcame Oscar Piastri to win Formula One’s sprint race at the Belgian Grand Prix.

Pole-sitter Verstappen fell behind Piastri after the Australian moved from wet tyres to intermediate rubber a lap earlier before blasting back into the lead at the midway stage of a frantic rain-hit dash at Spa-Francorchamps.

Rookie Piastri finished runner-up with Pierre Gasly a surprise third for Alpine. Lewis Hamilton finished fourth but was hit with a five-second penalty for colliding with Sergio Perez, dropping him to seventh.

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc were promoted to fourth and fifth respectively for Ferrari with McLaren’s Lando Norris sixth. George Russell took the final point in eighth.

Perez was forced to retire from the race allowing Verstappen to extend his championship lead from 110 points to 118 ahead of tomorrow’s 44-lap Grand Prix.

Six minutes before the race was due to get under way, the FIA announced the start would be postponed following heavy rainfall in the area.

A 30-minute delay followed before a rainbow emerged over Spa-Francorchamps and the weather improved.

At 5:35pm local time, the Safety Car led Verstappen et al on five formation laps in an attempt to clear the spray and aid the drivers with visibility.

FIA race director Niels Wittich’s decision over when to enable the start of the race was heightened following the death of 18-year-old Dilano Van ‘t Hoff at a rain-hit Formula Regional European Championship (FRECA) race four weeks ago.

The safety car peeled in, paving the way for a rolling start and a shortened 11-lap dash to the chequered flag.

But, before a proper racing lap had even taken place, half of the 20-strong field came into the pits to change from the full wets to the intermediate tyre.

Among them was Piastri, Perez and Hamilton with Verstappen staying out on track.

Verstappen immediately knew he was on the wrong rubber, calling on his team to change him to the intermediate tyres.

In Verstappen came at the end of the opening lap, but by the time he emerged, Piastri had done enough to leapfrog him and lead a Formula One race for the first time in his career.

Gasly, Perez and Hamilton benefited from their early stops to move up the pecking order.

On lap three, the Safety Car was back out after Fernando Alonso crashed. The double world champion, who turned 42 on Saturday, lost control of his Aston Martin through the left-hander Turn 11, pirouetting through the gravel and nudging the barrier.

Piastri headed the field when the race restarted on lap six, but his defence lasted only a handful of corners.

Verstappen tracked Piastri through the fearsome Eau Rouge-Raidillon section and then blasted by on the Kemmel Straight.

Asked if it was a mistake not to stop for inters at the very start of the race, Verstappen said: “No, it was just a safer call.

“I could have come in first and be blocked by other cars in the pits. We lost one position but we knew we were quick and when we put the inter tyres on we were flying.”

Piastri, 22, said: “I feel very happy. We tried our best and led a few laps but we were no match for Max.

“I thought the safety car would play in my favour with less laps to try and hold him behind. I got a good restart but by the top of Eau Rouge he was on top of me already. I could not keep him behind on the straight.”

Further back in the battle for fourth, Hamilton attempted to muscle his way past Perez but the Mercedes man made contact with his Red Bull rival. Perez briefly remained ahead before Hamilton drove round the outside of the Mexican at La Source.

Perez sustained damage in the accident and fell down the field, sliding through the gravel and then being ordered by his Red Bull team to retire the car.

The stewards investigated the flashpoint and slapped Hamilton with a penalty, demoting him down the order.

Verstappen remained in control of the race, taking the chequered flag 6.6 sec clear of Piastri to rack up yet another win in a one-sided campaign.

Verstappen wins sprint race at Spa - as it happened

05:28 PM BST

The Belgian Grand Prix begins at 2pm tomorrow

And we will be back for that at around 1.30pm BST. Could be a good race?

05:22 PM BST

Piastri reacts to an excellent second place

“Very, very happy. We tried out best. We boxed when the safety car came in, led a few laps, tried my best but we were no match for Max. Nice to be up there in P2. I think apart from Max our pace was really strong. The last three weekends it’s been pretty special compared to where we have been. It’s a lot nicer to be up there,”

05:22 PM BST

Verstappen reacts

“I think it was the safer call. I could come in first but then I might be blocked by other cars. It was okay,” he said. A little bit more from him but not much more worth reporting, to be honest. A comfortable win.

“The biggest risk is lap one, turn one...as long as we stay out of trouble...”

05:20 PM BST

There we go

That was a good sprint race. Big results for Piastri and Gasly and it actually means something to both men.

05:18 PM BST

Belgian Grand Prix sprint: Classification

VER 8pts PIA 7pts GAS 6pts SAI 5pts LEC 4pts NOR 3pts HAM 2pts RUS 1pt OCO RIC STR ALB BOT MAG ZHO SAR HUL TSU

OUT: PER, ALO

05:17 PM BST

MAX VERSTAPPEN WINS THE 2023 BELGIAN GRAND PRIX SPRINT RACE

Was it ever in doubt? Piastri second, Gasly third, both driving excellent races.

Hamilton finishes seventh, just 0.085sec ahead of Russell after the penalty was applied.

05:16 PM BST

FINAL LAP

Verstappen continues his season-long cruise. With Alonso and Perez out and Hamilton likely to finish with just one point, his enormous championship lead will grow further.

Russell is within five seconds of Hamilton now, just. Looks like Gasly will hold off Hamilton for third.

05:14 PM BST

Lap 10 of 11 - Russell into eighth

Ricciardo loses the spot at La Source. Leclerc gets a bit squirrely on the exit of turn nine but manages to keep it on track. Verstappen leads Piastri, Gasly, Hamilton and then two Ferraris.

Hamilton would currently drop down to eighth with his penalty but if Russell picks up his pace he would drop down to eighth.

05:12 PM BST

Lap 9 of 11 - Verstappen leads Piastri by 4.5s

Piastri has 1.8sec until Gasly behind him but Gasly is under big pressure from Hamilton, who is having a good race here. Russell gets Ocon and now sets about Ricciardo.

Perez is told to retire the car, I am not surprised.

Hamilton gets a five-second time penalty for that incident with Perez. That would drop him down to eighth currently.

05:10 PM BST

Lap 8 of 11 - I think Perez's problems started before he collided with Hamilton

That incident is being looked at. It was just a touch of Hamilton’s front left wheel onto Perez’s right floor, nothing enormous.

Anyway here’s the top eight:

VER PIA GAS HAM SAI LEC NOR RIC

Ricciardo in the points. Nice.

05:08 PM BST

Lap 7 of 11 - Hamilton is still fighting Perez

And he gets him around the outside of La Source... Perez then gets taken by Sainz at Eau Rouge! They were running very close.

Does he have damage? I would not be surprised, he is going backwards and is then overtaken by Leclerc.

“I have no rear grip,” Perez says on the radio. Now he has Norris on his rear wing and he goes off the track at Stavelot and rejoins in 15th... he may as well come into the pit lane now. He was really struggling.

05:05 PM BST

Lap 6 of 11 - Verstappen is right on the back of Piastri heading into Eau Rouge and Raidillon

He gets a slipstream and makes the move very easily into the right-hander at the top of the hill. Piastri did not really nail that restart, unfortunately and that cost him. He has already increased his lead significantly...

Hamilton and Perez collide in the battle for fourth! It was between Stavelot one and two and one car or both have picked up some kind of damage... the fight goes on and the Ferraris are also getting involved.

"THEY TOUCH!" 😲



It's all happening in the Sprint!

05:04 PM BST

Lap 5 of 11 - Magnussen thinking about slicks by the end of the race

He is down in 18th and has little to lose other than damaging his car. I am not sure, though. It would be very risky, though the sun is out and it is a long lap.

Anyway, the SC peels in and Piastri leads them away for the restart... Perez got very close to Gasly heading into the chicane and we see yellow flags in sector three and I am not sure why.

05:02 PM BST

SAFETY CAR IN AT THE END OF THIS LAP

Good. I don’t fancy Piastri a great deal here. Verstappen informed that he is struggling with his front-left tyre.

05:01 PM BST

Lap 4 of 11 - Alonso put his car onto the right exit kerb...

...and then went round and round and round and just rolled into the barriers. He hasn’t really lost anything there as he was running down so low that he was very unlikely to make points. Still, unusual to see him make a mistake of any kind.

Anyway, here’s a reminder of the top eight:

PIA VER GAS PER HAM SAI LEC NOR

04:58 PM BST

Lap 3 of 11 - Piastri leads Verstappen by less than a second

No DRS in these conditions, but Piastri has his McLaren mirrors full of Max Verstappen. Gasly has Perez on his rear wing and Hamilton is chasing down Perez himself.

Fernando Alonso in the barriers! And that’s a Safety Car. Urgh. And on his birthday. It’s on the exit of the high-speed left-hander at Pouhon.

04:55 PM BST

Lap 2 of 11 - Top eight

PIA VER GAS PER HAM SAI LEC NOR

This has worked out well for Gasly, hasn’t it?

04:55 PM BST

Lap 1 of 11 - Verstappen wants to box this lap

Yep. In he comes... Piastri should inherit the lead now, assuming others come in. It’s a slow-ish stop for Verstappen, 3.2sec...

LAP 2/11



Race leader Verstappen pits but he can't get back out in front of Piastri...



The Australian rookie leads

Piastri leads Verstappen, then Gasly and Perez.

04:53 PM BST

The Belgian Grand Prix sprint race is go!

Verstappen backs the pack up before Blanchimont and then puts his foot down. There is a lot of spray at high speed. Does Verstappen come in? No he does not...

Some do and some don’t! Piastri comes in, Norris does not. Piastri comes out ahead of the pack behind him. That’s good. Puts him as favourite for the race? Not sure.

Verstappen leads Leclerc, Norris and Ocon - none of those have stopped for intermediate tyres.

Of course, it’s risky as the track is still wet and visibility poor for cars behind. And we do not 100 per cent know if intermediates are the right tyres.

04:50 PM BST

Safety Car to enter the pits at the end of this lap

Verstappen will then in effect become the Safety Car before we get racing. It is currently showing that there will be 11 racing laps, which makes sense as we’ve had four laps behind the SC. How many cars will come in to change for inters? Most of them, it could be quite a mess...

04:49 PM BST

Verstappen says it is also ready for intermediates

This is the slightly farcical thing. That the wet tyres only ever get used when drivers are required to do so, which is when the race begins behind the SC. Gasly and Ocon saying the visibility is not good enough to race. Hmmm. That, I guess, is the issue. The conditions may be fine for qualifying when the cars are not racing and are spread out, but perhaps not the race.

We need two laps of green flag, proper, racing for points to be available.

04:45 PM BST

I am still not sure how many laps we are going to have

Racing laps, that is. We are starting the third lap behind the SC, but surely those laps will come off the race distance? Hopefully the SC will be in at the end of this lap and the race will resume under a rolling start.

04:42 PM BST

The race begins...

...albeit behind the Safety Car. Or is this a second formation lap? Russell says the conditions are definitely ready for intermediates. I am not sure why we are still behind the SC...

Verstappen is told the plan is for four laps (four formation laps?) behind the SC car and then a rolling start. I think they are erring on the side of caution here, and perhaps they are right. It will help clear the track a bit.

👀



Red Bull: "The plan is for four laps behind the Safety Car, and then a rolling start"



Red Bull: "The plan is for four laps behind the Safety Car, and then a rolling start"

Max: "Okay, that's a smart decision"

04:38 PM BST

It doesn't look hideously bad

But the rooster tails of spray are always going to be significant at the start of a race when the cars are bunched up. Visibility low.

04:36 PM BST

Here we go

The formation lap is away and going. They will, however, continue to circulate around the track behind the SC until the conditions are good enough to race in.

04:33 PM BST

We do not yet know when the SC will come in, though

They will do some exploratory laps behind the SC to assess conditions. I do wish they would just get on with it, though.

04:32 PM BST

Well, this should be fun, shouldn't it?

15 laps, but in the wet, so what might have been a 30-minute race could be closer to 40.... That is assuming no stoppages or red flags, which is far from guaranteed. Could be chaos in the pit lane when drivers want to switch to intermediates.

04:30 PM BST

Looks like Sainz is going to pit after the safety car comes in

Of course. He will not be the only one.

04:28 PM BST

This delay is all very well

But it probably means that we will see about two laps on the wet tyres as the drivers go straight to the intermediate tyres. If the sun is out and no further rain, then it a dry line will start to appear pretty quickly.

04:26 PM BST

Formation lap to start at 4.35pm BST

Hooray! We will start behind the safety car.

04:22 PM BST

This damp track could help McLaren

Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris have gone for higher downforce set-ups this weekend. That normally favours the middle sector in dry conditions.

04:19 PM BST

The sun is out!

It is still raining, though. Charles Leclerc was informed that once this rain stops there will be a window of clear weather for about an hour, which is all they need. More than they need, in fact.

DO NOT BE ALARMED! THE SUN IS OUT

04:14 PM BST

Actually it is raining quite heavily again

That is that second shower, then.

04:13 PM BST

Weather update

Don’t be too pessimistic, we should get a full 15 laps in. Just not quite yet.

LATEST RADAR: The shower is now crossing over @circuitspa (near Malmedy in the centre of the map). A second more intense cell within the shower should pass in the next 5-10 minutes, and then it should clear up.

04:11 PM BST

Looks like the rain has stopped

But the track is preposterously wet.

that is A LOT of water

That 4.12pm start time has been shelved and we are back to an indefinite start time. There is another shower expected in a few minutes...

04:04 PM BST

START DELAYED

Absolutely pelting it down now...

The start to the Sprint has been delayed

The start has been delayed until 4.12pm BST so that is a seven minute delay whilst they wait for this rain to clear. If it does clear or ease... hmmm. I have a feeling we might not be starting at that time. Might well be a start under the safety car, though.

03:59 PM BST

The starting grid

1. VER 2. PIA

3. SAI 4. LEC

5. NOR 6. GAS

7. HAM 8. PER

9. OCO 10. RUS

11. RIC 12. ALB

13. SAR 14. STR

15. ALB 16. TSU

17. BOT 18. MAG

19. ZHO 20. HUL

03:51 PM BST

It has not yet started raining

But it is looking pretty gloomy. A dry start and then it turning damp would make things interesting...

#F1 #BBCF1 #BELGIANGP SPRINT: It's 48 mins to the start, with air temp 21C & track 31.6C @circuitspa. Currently dry. However, showers to the SW are gradually moving closer. FIA forecasters have advised teams that these may arrive at the circuit firstly about 16:40 & again ~17:00

Apparently it is the second shower which may be the problem.

03:47 PM BST

A mixed weekend from Daniel Ricciardo

A bit of a tyre choice error in yesterday’s qualifying means he’ll start well down in the race tomorrow, but a decent session from him earlier today, P11.

I said before his return that he needs to be on the pace of Tsunoda fairly quickly and then comfortably ahead of him by the end of the season. He’s currently on track for that, I think.

03:43 PM BST

That was a superb lap from Piastri

I think he has been very impressive so far this season, but it was difficult to show that in a problematic McLaren in the first six or seven races in the year. He’s been roughly on the pace of Norris in qualifying for most of the year – even if he has not out-qualified him all that many times – but has found bigger problems on race day.

Sprint Shootout second fastest qualifier Oscar Piastri of Australia and McLaren looks on in parc ferme during the Sprint Shootout ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Belgium at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on July 29, 2023 in Spa, Belgium

Since McLaren got their act together and brought their upgraded package, however, he has finished fourth and fifth. Arguably deserved a podium at Silverstone. Norris had those upgrades a race sooner, however.

03:33 PM BST

A reminder about the points for this race

Championship points are available for the top eight finishers.

8pts 7pts 6pts 5pts 4pts 3pts 2pts 1pt

It makes the race a bit more meaningful in some ways, though it is more useful to those teams outside of the top four or five teams to score some points. Like Haas, Williams, Alfa Romeo or AlphaTauri, for example. Or even Alpine...

03:32 PM BST

No doubt this incident cost Mercedes in qualifying for the sprint

The Mercedes got close in SQ3

A bit of a strange one. Would probably have been okay had Russell not locked up.

03:20 PM BST

Weather update

It is currently dry at Spa-Francorchamps but, according to the Met Office, there is a 70 per cent chance of heavy rain showers in the next couple of hours.

The Sprint will commence at 4:05pm UK Time following the rain delay from this morning's Sprint Shootout

03:13 PM BST

Times after the sprint shootout

Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing, 1 minute, 46.168 seconds. Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Ferrari, 1:46.988 Sergio Perez, Mexico, Red Bull Racing, 1:47.045 Lewis Hamilton, Great Britain, Mercedes, 1:47.087. Carlos Sainz Jr, Spain, Ferrari, 1:47.152. Oscar Piastri, Australia, McLaren, 1:47.365 Lando Norris, Great Britain, McLaren, 1:47.669 George Russell, Great Britain, Mercedes, 1:47.805 Fernando Alonso, Spain, Aston Martin, 1:47.843 Lance Stroll, Canada, Aston Martin, 1:48.841. Yuki Tsunoda, Japan, Alphatauri, 1:53.148. Pierre Gasly, France, Alpine, 1:53.671 Kevin Magnussen, Denmark, Haas, 1:54.160 Valtteri Bottas, Finland, Alfa Romeo Racing, 1:54.694 Esteban Ocon, France, Alpine, 1:56.372 Alexander Albon, Thailand, Williams, 2:00.314 Guanyu Zhou, China, Alfa Romeo Racing, 2:00.832 Logan Sargeant, USA, Williams, 2:01.535. Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, Alphatauri, 2:02.159 Nico Hulkenberg, Germany, Haas, 2:03.166.

03:04 PM BST

Sprint shootout report

By Tom Cary Senior Sports Correspondent at Spa-Francorchamps

Max Verstappen pipped McLaren’s rookie driver Oscar Piastri by just 0.011sec to claim pole for Saturday’s sprint race in Belgium as Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton and George Russell almost came to grief in the sprint shootout.

Hamilton nearly went into the back of Russell on his final flying lap after the younger driver locked up at the start, with the seven-time champion complaining afterwards that the session “could have been managed better”.

A dramatic finish to the shootout saw a host of drivers try to get over the line for a second flying lap – on what was a rapidly drying track – before the clock turned red.

That led to an exciting denouement with pole position changing hands multiple times in a matter of seconds. First Alpine’s Pierre Gasly, then Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, then Piastri, and finally Verstappen claimed top spot.

It was a brilliant performance by Piastri in particular. The Australian, 22, is in his first season in the sport and this would have represented his maiden pole, albeit in a sprint shootout rather than a full qualifying session. Told by his race engineer he had been edged by just 11 milliseconds Piastri swore loudly. “----! Thanks everyone. There wasn’t much left in that lap. Probably 11 milliseconds.”

Still, it was another encouraging session for the revitalised McLaren team, for whom Lando Norris will start fifth.

Hamilton was clearly miffed after he had to back off to avoid going into the rear of his team-mate on his final lap. Russell had been ahead heading into turn one, but locked up and then they went side by side onto the Kemmel Straight, with Hamilton having to back off to avoid a collision.

Informed by his race engineer Peter Bonnington that he had finished seventh, eight-tenths adrift of Verstappen, a frustrated Hamilton replied: “It doesn’t help when you are held up at the beginning.”

He later added on the radio: “That could have been so much better, managed better.”

The sprint shootout started 35 minutes late due to torrential rain in the local area, meaning the start of the sprint race – which sees the top eight drivers awarded points, with 8pts for first down to 1pt for eighth – has been pushed back to 4:05pm UK time.

12:39 PM BST

A reminder that the sprint race start time has been delayed

Because the rules require a 4h30min break between the sprint qualifying and the sprint race later in the day. So that means, assuming no further delays or rain, the sprint race will begin at 4.05pm BST.

We will be back around 3.15pm for the build-up to that.

12:34 PM BST

Verstappen reacts to sprint pole

“It was pretty difficult, quite similar to yesterday. We stayed calm, the gap was not as big as yesterday but there was also no need to risk it all. My second sector was probably a bit careful. Still turn eight and nine was super slippery, so I guess I left a bit of time on the table.”

12:32 PM BST

Brilliant lap from Piastri

Oscar Piastri just missed out on Sprint pole by ELEVEN THOUSANDTHS of a second 😱



Outstanding

12:30 PM BST

Replays show a very big moment between Russell and Hamilton

Russell was ahead heading into turn one, locked up and then they go side by side onto the Kemmel Straight. Hamilton then gets a healthy tow from his team-mate but nearly goes into the back of him, having to back out a little. Hmmm.

12:28 PM BST

SQ3 - Classification

VER 1:49.056 PIA +0.011 SAI +0.025 LEC +0.195 NOR +0.333 GAS +0.644 HAM +0.844 PER +0.905 OCO +1.438 RUS +6.866

Not sure what happened to Russell. A poor day yesterday and another poor one today. Leclerc’s mistake at turn nine probably cost him pole. Probably.

12:27 PM BST

MAX VERSTAPPEN TAKES POLE FOR THE BELGIAN GP SPRINT RACE

By just 0.011sec over Piastri! Oof. Nearly Oscar, nearly.

“Not easy with this weather,” he says. Sainz third, just 0.025sec off Verstappen. Tight.

12:26 PM BST

SQ3 - Ocon into third

Leclerc going well here. Lap times tumbling. Sainz into first but Leclerc cannot beat him!

Norris third as Piastri goes fastest of anyone!... it’s just Verstappen left...

12:25 PM BST

SQ3 - Final runs under way

Leclerc with the fastest first sector but has a bit of a moment in turn nine, I think. Gasly with the fastest middle sector.

Gasly goes from 10th to first, 0.6sec faster than Perez...okay.

12:24 PM BST

SQ3 - Ocon into fourth

Verstappen todl to pick up the pace in order to get across the line. Perez goes fastest with his first proper hot lap though had to negotiate a lot of traffic in the final chicane.

Verstappen crosses the line with a couple of seconds on the clock so will be the last man to cross the line here.

12:23 PM BST

SQ3 - Order after the first runs

HAM 1:51.198 VER +0.088 NOR +0.348 LEC +1.327 PIA +1.551 SAI +4.176 RUS +4.544 PER +6.150 GAS +16.046 OCO +17.794

Gasly and Ocon doing double preparation laps, then.

12:22 PM BST

SQ3 - Verstappen slower than Hamilton

Not by much, just 0.088sec in it. Perez goes eighth but not a representative lap, six seconds down. Russell in seventh.

12:21 PM BST

SQ3 - Norris fastest by a second over Leclerc

But Hamilton is on a better lap, I think. Yes, faster than Norris by 0.348sec,

Verstappen and Perez are not on great laps...

12:21 PM BST

SQ3 - Leclerc with a 1:52.525

Sainz is slower by 2.8sec...

Norris going well, as is Hamilton...

12:20 PM BST

SQ3 - Drivers beginning their hot laps

It is totally dry apart from off-line. Hamilton with the fastest first sector time, though neither Red Bull has set a time there.

Verstappen does, though, and he’s 0.4sec off Hamilton. Interesting...

12:18 PM BST

SQ3 - Six minutes remain

Probably two timed laps on one run for each driver. Everyone is on slicks, though the sun has disappeared behind the clouds.

12:16 PM BST

Right, SQ3 has begin

We have eight minutes and 10 drivers to set the top 10 for the sprint race later today.

12:13 PM BST

Both Alpines into SQ3 which is something

A very difficult time for the team at the moment.

12:11 PM BST

I have little doubt that all drivers will begin on the soft slicks

In SQ3.

12:10 PM BST

Lance Stroll makes his way back to the paddock on a moped

A recovery vehicle is clearing away the Aston Martin which means we will have another (slight) delay before SQ3 begins. Does that mean that the sprint race will be further delayed?

12:08 PM BST

SQ2 ends - Classification

VER 1:55.200 HAM +0.623 PER +0.678 GAS +0.937 LEC +1.065 PIA +1.192 SAI +1.357 NOR +1.628 OCO +1.851 RUS +2.193

ELIMINATED: RIC ALB SAR STR ALO

Hmmm. Of the drivers eliminated, it was only Ricciardo who actually set a lap time in that session. That is the risk you take if you don’t set a lap time early on and wait.

12:05 PM BST

SQ2 - Stroll does a 33.393sec in the first sector

That’s okay... the rest of the track is probably where he will get the benefit.

But no! He goes straight on at turn nine and into the barriers front-on!

🚩 RED FLAG 🚩



Stroll's in the barrier! Attempting a masterstroke with an early switch to dry tyres, he slides off at the Corner with no name

That’s a red flag and will be the end of the session.

12:03 PM BST

SQ2 - Drivers in the drop zone

Ricciardo, Sargeant, Stroll, Alonso and Albon...

12:03 PM BST

SQ2 - Gasly going well and goes fastest

Although Hamilton then beats him by three tenths. Leclerc into third, four tenths down. Lance Stroll the first driver to try slicks and he goes onto the medium tyres. Russell loses some time at turn eight going too deep.

Stroll’s out lap is very tentative... but there is a fairly dry line. He says it’s too early, though. Let’s see...

12:01 PM BST

SQ2 - Norris fastest

A 1:56.828, 0.859sec ahead of Ricciardo in second. Yellow flags in sector three for Logan Sargeant. He gets going in the right direction after what looks like a spin. The problem with changing tyres here is that it is a long lap, a 2:10 out-lap probably and then you have to get the tyres working. It might be now or never...

12:00 PM BST

SQ2 - The sun is fully out now

Slick tyres before the end of this mini session?

11:56 AM BST

SQ2 begins! 10 minutes to go

15 drivers, only 10 to go through to the final part of sprint qualifying.

11:52 AM BST

SQ1 - Classification

VER 1:58.135 HAM +0.804 ALO +0.903 ALB +1.063 PER +1.227 SAI +1.279 LEC +1.440 OCO +1.749 SAR +1.896 GAS +1.897 PIA +1.921 RIC +2.042 NOR +2.301 STR +2.325 RUS +2.340

ELIMINATED: TSU BOT MAG ZHO HUL

11:50 AM BST

SQ1 - Alonso into second, so he's through

Norris is doing what he needs to do as Verstappen goes faster still with a 1:58.135.

Ocon in 15th and in danger, Hamilton goes second. Ocon eighth. Norris 12th and that should be enough, just about...

Russell in 15th, but will be safe despite a mistake.

Russell squeaks through to SQ2 in P15 despite this lock up at Les Combes

11:48 AM BST

SQ1 - Norris needs a good lap

Hulkenberg does not get across the line in order to set a lap time, so that’s a bit rubbish. He does not set a lap time in this session because of it. Poor.

Albon moves second. Norris cannot afford a mistake. Alonso and Stroll also in the drop zone.

11:46 AM BST

SQ1 - The two Haas drivers have not set a time

So it’s them, Norris, Stroll and Sargeant in the drop zone.

Verstappen leads Perez, Hamilton, Sainz, Piastri and Russell.

11:46 AM BST

SQ1 - Hamilton impeded Verstappen at turn eight

Hamilton was on a recharge lap, Verstappen on his hot lap. I don’t think it cost Verstappen too much if anything as Hamilton was on the inside of the corner and that isn’t necessarily the line. Still, it might be a reprimand. Actually, confirmation that no further action will be taken.

The incident between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton that has been noted by race control for impeding

11:44 AM BST

SQ1 - Four minutes remain

Sainz has moved fastest ahead of Verstappen, but not for long. Hamilton does the fastest first sector time but Verstappen is on another flyer. Alonso only ninth...

What can Hamilton do? Verstappen moves back to the top of the timesheets a second ahead of Sainz and 1.5sec ahead of Russell but Hamilton crosses the line 0.7sec down on Verstappen...

11:43 AM BST

SQ1 - How they stand

VER RUS PER GAS PIA LEC ALB HAM RIC NOR

Drivers in the drop zone: SAI, ZHO, TSU, MA, HUL, ALO

11:43 AM BST

SQ1 - Normal order has resumted

Verstappen goes nearly a second faster than Piastri, though Russell has slotted into second 0.7sec or so behind.

An incident noted between Hamilton and Verstappen for impeding at turn eight...

11:42 AM BST

SQ1 - Piastri fastest of all now

0.127sec faster than Leclerc in the Ferrari. Albon into third, ahead of Hamilton. Spray still pretty bad out there, though the cars are spread out enough for it to not appear to be a huge problem.

11:41 AM BST

SQ1 - Hamilton sets the first lap time

A 2:02.297 which is 2.770sec faster than team-mate George Russell, who crosses the line soon after. Magnussen comes into the pits at the end of his lap for some reason.

11:38 AM BST

SQ1 - 11 mins remain

I would imagine every driver is fuelled for the session. It’ll be about timing your lap and going quicker and quicker and quicker.

Because of this delay, the sprint race will start five minutes later, so at 4.05pm BST later today.

11:36 AM BST

GREEN LIGHT: SQ1 begins

A 12 minute session with 20 drivers, five not making it through to SQ2.

11:34 AM BST

The drivers get to the end of the pit lane

Still a minute or two to go, though... looks to be intermediate conditions. In which case I do not really know why we bother with full wet tyres when, whenever they are required, we rarely run.

11:28 AM BST

No doubt that we will see slicks before the end of SQ1...

Anyway, at least we’ll get some running. I will stop moaning now.

11:20 AM BST

SPRINT SHOOTOUT WILL BEGIN AT 11.35 BST

I mean, why are we waiting so long for that? Anyway, there’s a start time...

11:20 AM BST

The drivers, well some of them, have their helmets on

That has to be a good sign...

11:17 AM BST

Well, the sun has come out a little now

So not entirely sure what we are waiting for...

11:14 AM BST

Still no word on the start time

I would hope, sincerely, that it will be in the next 10 or 15 minutes, looking at the conditions.

Technical vehicles blow air to clear rainwater from the track before the sprint shootout ahead of the Formula One Belgian Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps Circuit in Spa on July 29, 2023

The Safety Car will likely do a few exploratory laps first.

11:07 AM BST

They've got some water-clearing vehicles on track

A bit of standing water at the top of Raidillon and the big green machines are doing a fantastic job.

11:05 AM BST

Update...

Further to my previous post, I believe it is yesterday’s qualifying that decides the sprint race grid if qualifying cannot take place.

11:01 AM BST

There is no length on the current delay

If it stops raining and the cars can get on track it should dry fairly quickly, assuming no further rain.

Spectators wait in the rain before the sprint shootout ahead of the Formula One Belgian Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps Circuit in Spa on July 29, 2023.

10:55 AM BST

What if they cannot get the sprint shootout completed before the sprint race?

Then championship order decides the starting grid. The rain looks to have eased slightly in the pit lane. It’s obviously a very changeable place, Spa. There has been plenty of talk this week about changes to the track after various accidents, including two fatalities, in recent years.

10:51 AM BST

START OF SPRINT SHOOTOUT DELAYED

No real surprise. Hopefully it will not be a long delay with the rain expected to ease shortly, but who knows?

Ah, here we go again.

I’ll keep you updated when I have more information.

10:49 AM BST

A further weather update

Give MeteoMotorsport a follow if you’re on Twitter:

LATEST RADAR: The shower currently over @circuitspa (near Malmedy in the centre of the map) should clear in the next 20-30 minutes or so, though the track will likely remain wet for at least the start of the Sprint Shootout

10:47 AM BST

Alpine axe Otmar Szafnauer and two other long-serving staff members

It’s more change at Alpine... yet again. Here’s Tom Cary with the latest from a team that continues to under-perform...

Alpine have announced that under-fire team principal Otmar Szafnauer will leave the team “by mutual agreement” following this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix, with longstanding sporting director Alan Permane and engineer Pat Fry also departing Enstone. The announcement comes less than a week after group chief executive Laurent Rossi was moved aside, and following a nightmare Hungarian Grand Prix where both Alpine drivers, Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly, were eliminated after just two racing laps, due after crashing into each other in a multi-car accident. Szafnauer has had a long career in the sport with BAR/Honda, Force India, Aston Martin and now Alpine.

Read more here.

10:37 AM BST

Current constructor standings

10:34 AM BST

Looking at the current conditions

I am not entirely sure they will be starting if it stays like it is. That is merely from the television pictures, though.

10:31 AM BST

Current driver standings: Top 10

10:26 AM BST

Watch: Max Verstappen's "pole" lap

That lap from Max Verstappen

Of course, he takes a five-place grid penalty for the race on Sunday so is not the official pole sitter, that is Charles Leclerc. Still, he was the fastest driver by 0.8sec...

10:20 AM BST

Meanwhile, in the paddock

10:16 AM BST

How is the weather looking?

Yeah, a bit rainy today. Not sure how rainy or when but there will be some dampness, almost certainly.

LATEST RADAR: A small rain shower is falling over @circuitspa (located near Malmedy on the map) during the closing stages of the @Formula3 Sprint Race.



LATEST RADAR: A small rain shower is falling over @circuitspa (located near Malmedy on the map) during the closing stages of the @Formula3 Sprint Race.

More extensive rain is approaching from the southwest that is expected to arrive in 30-60 minutes.

10:14 AM BST

Remaining races this year

It’s the summer break after this race and then it’s a pretty hectic schedule after Zandvoort.

2023 F1 season calendar: remaining races

10:07 AM BST

A reminder of this weekend's format

Friday, July 28

Practice 1: 12.30pm

Qualifying: 4pm

Saturday, July 29

Sprint shootout/qualifying: 11am

Sprint race: 3.30pm

Sunday, July 30

Race: 2pm

09:58 AM BST

Times after qualifying

Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1min 46.168secs Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 1:46.988 Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull 1:47.045 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:47.087 Carlos Sainz Jr. (Spa) Ferrari 1:47.152 Oscar Piastri (Aus) McLaren 1:47.365 Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 1:47.669 George Russell (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:47.805 Fernando Alonso (Spa) Aston Martin 1:47.843 Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin 1:48.841 Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:53.148 Pierre Gasly (Fra) Alpine 1:53.671 Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas F1 Team 1:54.160 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:54.694 Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine 1:56.372 Alexander Albon (Tha) Williams 2:00.314 Guanyu Zhou (Chn) Alfa Romeo Racing 2:00.832 Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams 2:01.535 Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) Scuderia AlphaTauri 2:02.159 Nico Hulkenberg (Ger) Haas F1 Team 2:03.166

09:51 AM BST

Good morning F1 fans

And welcome to our coverage for Sprint Saturday, to give it its unofficial title, for this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix. This is the third weekend of six sprint weekends in 2023, which means the format is slightly different and indeed different from last year’s format. In short it’s qualifying for the main race on Friday (already done) and then qualifying for the sprint race this morning and then the actual sprint race itself later this afternoon.

Yesterday was a fairly interesting couple of sessions, first practice and qualifying both being affected by the rain which is around the track all weekend. In the end, though, it was the man who has won the last seven grands prix who topped qualifying by a fairly enormous margin. Who would have though that?

Charles Leclerc, who often goes well at this track, put in a decent performance for Ferrari. He was 0.8sec down on Verstappen but will actually start from pole position on Sunday as the Dutchman takes a grid penalty of five places. Sergio Perez was third with Lewis Hamilton fourth and Carlos Sainz fifth. Oscar Piastri continued his good form in out-qualifying his team-mate Lando Norris, but the other Australian on the grid, Daniel Ricciardo, was eliminated in Q1 and will start 19th.

Should we expect more of the same from the sprint qualifying and race today? Well, probably, yes, but it all depends on the conditions. Spa is a little trickier in the wet than other tracks because of the high speeds, inclines and declines as well as the fact that the track is so large. It can easily be bone dry on one part of the track and soaking on another.

In any case, we will find out and some rain will keep things interesting. Won’t it? Fingers crossed for that, in all honesty.

