Max Verstappen continues dominance with sprint race success at Spa
Max Verstappen overcame Oscar Piastri to win Formula One’s sprint race at the Belgian Grand Prix.
Pole-sitter Verstappen fell behind Piastri after the Australian moved from wet tyres to intermediate rubber a lap earlier before blasting back into the lead at the midway stage of a frantic rain-hit dash at Spa-Francorchamps.
Rookie Piastri finished runner-up with Pierre Gasly a surprise third for Alpine. Lewis Hamilton finished fourth but was hit with a five-second penalty for colliding with Sergio Perez, dropping him to seventh.
Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc were promoted to fourth and fifth respectively for Ferrari with McLaren’s Lando Norris sixth. George Russell took the final point in eighth.
Perez was forced to retire from the race allowing Verstappen to extend his championship lead from 110 points to 118 ahead of tomorrow’s 44-lap Grand Prix.
Six minutes before the race was due to get under way, the FIA announced the start would be postponed following heavy rainfall in the area.
A 30-minute delay followed before a rainbow emerged over Spa-Francorchamps and the weather improved.
At 5:35pm local time, the Safety Car led Verstappen et al on five formation laps in an attempt to clear the spray and aid the drivers with visibility.
FIA race director Niels Wittich’s decision over when to enable the start of the race was heightened following the death of 18-year-old Dilano Van ‘t Hoff at a rain-hit Formula Regional European Championship (FRECA) race four weeks ago.
The safety car peeled in, paving the way for a rolling start and a shortened 11-lap dash to the chequered flag.
But, before a proper racing lap had even taken place, half of the 20-strong field came into the pits to change from the full wets to the intermediate tyre.
Among them was Piastri, Perez and Hamilton with Verstappen staying out on track.
Verstappen immediately knew he was on the wrong rubber, calling on his team to change him to the intermediate tyres.
In Verstappen came at the end of the opening lap, but by the time he emerged, Piastri had done enough to leapfrog him and lead a Formula One race for the first time in his career.
Gasly, Perez and Hamilton benefited from their early stops to move up the pecking order.
On lap three, the Safety Car was back out after Fernando Alonso crashed. The double world champion, who turned 42 on Saturday, lost control of his Aston Martin through the left-hander Turn 11, pirouetting through the gravel and nudging the barrier.
Piastri headed the field when the race restarted on lap six, but his defence lasted only a handful of corners.
Verstappen tracked Piastri through the fearsome Eau Rouge-Raidillon section and then blasted by on the Kemmel Straight.
Asked if it was a mistake not to stop for inters at the very start of the race, Verstappen said: “No, it was just a safer call.
“I could have come in first and be blocked by other cars in the pits. We lost one position but we knew we were quick and when we put the inter tyres on we were flying.”
Piastri, 22, said: “I feel very happy. We tried our best and led a few laps but we were no match for Max.
“I thought the safety car would play in my favour with less laps to try and hold him behind. I got a good restart but by the top of Eau Rouge he was on top of me already. I could not keep him behind on the straight.”
Further back in the battle for fourth, Hamilton attempted to muscle his way past Perez but the Mercedes man made contact with his Red Bull rival. Perez briefly remained ahead before Hamilton drove round the outside of the Mexican at La Source.
Perez sustained damage in the accident and fell down the field, sliding through the gravel and then being ordered by his Red Bull team to retire the car.
The stewards investigated the flashpoint and slapped Hamilton with a penalty, demoting him down the order.
Verstappen remained in control of the race, taking the chequered flag 6.6 sec clear of Piastri to rack up yet another win in a one-sided campaign.
Verstappen wins sprint race at Spa - as it happened
05:28 PM BST
The Belgian Grand Prix begins at 2pm tomorrow
And we will be back for that at around 1.30pm BST. Could be a good race?
05:22 PM BST
Piastri reacts to an excellent second place
“Very, very happy. We tried out best. We boxed when the safety car came in, led a few laps, tried my best but we were no match for Max. Nice to be up there in P2. I think apart from Max our pace was really strong. The last three weekends it’s been pretty special compared to where we have been. It’s a lot nicer to be up there,”
05:22 PM BST
Verstappen reacts
“I think it was the safer call. I could come in first but then I might be blocked by other cars. It was okay,” he said. A little bit more from him but not much more worth reporting, to be honest. A comfortable win.
“The biggest risk is lap one, turn one...as long as we stay out of trouble...”
05:20 PM BST
There we go
That was a good sprint race. Big results for Piastri and Gasly and it actually means something to both men.
05:18 PM BST
Belgian Grand Prix sprint: Classification
VER 8pts
PIA 7pts
GAS 6pts
SAI 5pts
LEC 4pts
NOR 3pts
HAM 2pts
RUS 1pt
OCO
RIC
STR
ALB
BOT
MAG
ZHO
SAR
HUL
TSU
OUT: PER, ALO
05:17 PM BST
MAX VERSTAPPEN WINS THE 2023 BELGIAN GRAND PRIX SPRINT RACE
Was it ever in doubt? Piastri second, Gasly third, both driving excellent races.
Hamilton finishes seventh, just 0.085sec ahead of Russell after the penalty was applied.
05:16 PM BST
FINAL LAP
Verstappen continues his season-long cruise. With Alonso and Perez out and Hamilton likely to finish with just one point, his enormous championship lead will grow further.
Russell is within five seconds of Hamilton now, just. Looks like Gasly will hold off Hamilton for third.
05:14 PM BST
Lap 10 of 11 - Russell into eighth
Ricciardo loses the spot at La Source. Leclerc gets a bit squirrely on the exit of turn nine but manages to keep it on track. Verstappen leads Piastri, Gasly, Hamilton and then two Ferraris.
Hamilton would currently drop down to eighth with his penalty but if Russell picks up his pace he would drop down to eighth.
05:12 PM BST
Lap 9 of 11 - Verstappen leads Piastri by 4.5s
Piastri has 1.8sec until Gasly behind him but Gasly is under big pressure from Hamilton, who is having a good race here. Russell gets Ocon and now sets about Ricciardo.
Perez is told to retire the car, I am not surprised.
Hamilton gets a five-second time penalty for that incident with Perez. That would drop him down to eighth currently.
05:10 PM BST
Lap 8 of 11 - I think Perez's problems started before he collided with Hamilton
That incident is being looked at. It was just a touch of Hamilton’s front left wheel onto Perez’s right floor, nothing enormous.
Anyway here’s the top eight:
VER
PIA
GAS
HAM
SAI
LEC
NOR
RIC
Ricciardo in the points. Nice.
05:08 PM BST
Lap 7 of 11 - Hamilton is still fighting Perez
And he gets him around the outside of La Source... Perez then gets taken by Sainz at Eau Rouge! They were running very close.
Does he have damage? I would not be surprised, he is going backwards and is then overtaken by Leclerc.
“I have no rear grip,” Perez says on the radio. Now he has Norris on his rear wing and he goes off the track at Stavelot and rejoins in 15th... he may as well come into the pit lane now. He was really struggling.
05:05 PM BST
Lap 6 of 11 - Verstappen is right on the back of Piastri heading into Eau Rouge and Raidillon
He gets a slipstream and makes the move very easily into the right-hander at the top of the hill. Piastri did not really nail that restart, unfortunately and that cost him. He has already increased his lead significantly...
Hamilton and Perez collide in the battle for fourth! It was between Stavelot one and two and one car or both have picked up some kind of damage... the fight goes on and the Ferraris are also getting involved.
05:04 PM BST
Lap 5 of 11 - Magnussen thinking about slicks by the end of the race
He is down in 18th and has little to lose other than damaging his car. I am not sure, though. It would be very risky, though the sun is out and it is a long lap.
Anyway, the SC peels in and Piastri leads them away for the restart... Perez got very close to Gasly heading into the chicane and we see yellow flags in sector three and I am not sure why.
05:02 PM BST
SAFETY CAR IN AT THE END OF THIS LAP
Good. I don’t fancy Piastri a great deal here. Verstappen informed that he is struggling with his front-left tyre.
05:01 PM BST
Lap 4 of 11 - Alonso put his car onto the right exit kerb...
...and then went round and round and round and just rolled into the barriers. He hasn’t really lost anything there as he was running down so low that he was very unlikely to make points. Still, unusual to see him make a mistake of any kind.
Anyway, here’s a reminder of the top eight:
PIA
VER
GAS
PER
HAM
SAI
LEC
NOR
04:58 PM BST
Lap 3 of 11 - Piastri leads Verstappen by less than a second
No DRS in these conditions, but Piastri has his McLaren mirrors full of Max Verstappen. Gasly has Perez on his rear wing and Hamilton is chasing down Perez himself.
Fernando Alonso in the barriers! And that’s a Safety Car. Urgh. And on his birthday. It’s on the exit of the high-speed left-hander at Pouhon.
04:55 PM BST
Lap 2 of 11 - Top eight
PIA
VER
GAS
PER
HAM
SAI
LEC
NOR
This has worked out well for Gasly, hasn’t it?
04:55 PM BST
Lap 1 of 11 - Verstappen wants to box this lap
Yep. In he comes... Piastri should inherit the lead now, assuming others come in. It’s a slow-ish stop for Verstappen, 3.2sec...
Piastri leads Verstappen, then Gasly and Perez.
04:53 PM BST
The Belgian Grand Prix sprint race is go!
Verstappen backs the pack up before Blanchimont and then puts his foot down. There is a lot of spray at high speed. Does Verstappen come in? No he does not...
Some do and some don’t! Piastri comes in, Norris does not. Piastri comes out ahead of the pack behind him. That’s good. Puts him as favourite for the race? Not sure.
Verstappen leads Leclerc, Norris and Ocon - none of those have stopped for intermediate tyres.
Of course, it’s risky as the track is still wet and visibility poor for cars behind. And we do not 100 per cent know if intermediates are the right tyres.
04:50 PM BST
Safety Car to enter the pits at the end of this lap
Verstappen will then in effect become the Safety Car before we get racing. It is currently showing that there will be 11 racing laps, which makes sense as we’ve had four laps behind the SC. How many cars will come in to change for inters? Most of them, it could be quite a mess...
04:49 PM BST
Verstappen says it is also ready for intermediates
This is the slightly farcical thing. That the wet tyres only ever get used when drivers are required to do so, which is when the race begins behind the SC. Gasly and Ocon saying the visibility is not good enough to race. Hmmm. That, I guess, is the issue. The conditions may be fine for qualifying when the cars are not racing and are spread out, but perhaps not the race.
We need two laps of green flag, proper, racing for points to be available.
04:45 PM BST
I am still not sure how many laps we are going to have
Racing laps, that is. We are starting the third lap behind the SC, but surely those laps will come off the race distance? Hopefully the SC will be in at the end of this lap and the race will resume under a rolling start.
04:42 PM BST
The race begins...
...albeit behind the Safety Car. Or is this a second formation lap? Russell says the conditions are definitely ready for intermediates. I am not sure why we are still behind the SC...
Verstappen is told the plan is for four laps (four formation laps?) behind the SC car and then a rolling start. I think they are erring on the side of caution here, and perhaps they are right. It will help clear the track a bit.
04:38 PM BST
It doesn't look hideously bad
But the rooster tails of spray are always going to be significant at the start of a race when the cars are bunched up. Visibility low.
04:36 PM BST
Here we go
The formation lap is away and going. They will, however, continue to circulate around the track behind the SC until the conditions are good enough to race in.
04:33 PM BST
We do not yet know when the SC will come in, though
They will do some exploratory laps behind the SC to assess conditions. I do wish they would just get on with it, though.
04:32 PM BST
Well, this should be fun, shouldn't it?
15 laps, but in the wet, so what might have been a 30-minute race could be closer to 40.... That is assuming no stoppages or red flags, which is far from guaranteed. Could be chaos in the pit lane when drivers want to switch to intermediates.
04:30 PM BST
Looks like Sainz is going to pit after the safety car comes in
Of course. He will not be the only one.
04:28 PM BST
This delay is all very well
But it probably means that we will see about two laps on the wet tyres as the drivers go straight to the intermediate tyres. If the sun is out and no further rain, then it a dry line will start to appear pretty quickly.
04:26 PM BST
Formation lap to start at 4.35pm BST
Hooray! We will start behind the safety car.
04:22 PM BST
This damp track could help McLaren
Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris have gone for higher downforce set-ups this weekend. That normally favours the middle sector in dry conditions.
04:19 PM BST
The sun is out!
It is still raining, though. Charles Leclerc was informed that once this rain stops there will be a window of clear weather for about an hour, which is all they need. More than they need, in fact.
04:14 PM BST
Actually it is raining quite heavily again
That is that second shower, then.
04:13 PM BST
Weather update
Don’t be too pessimistic, we should get a full 15 laps in. Just not quite yet.
04:11 PM BST
Looks like the rain has stopped
But the track is preposterously wet.
That 4.12pm start time has been shelved and we are back to an indefinite start time. There is another shower expected in a few minutes...
04:04 PM BST
START DELAYED
Absolutely pelting it down now...
The start has been delayed until 4.12pm BST so that is a seven minute delay whilst they wait for this rain to clear. If it does clear or ease... hmmm. I have a feeling we might not be starting at that time. Might well be a start under the safety car, though.
03:59 PM BST
The starting grid
1. VER 2. PIA
3. SAI 4. LEC
5. NOR 6. GAS
7. HAM 8. PER
9. OCO 10. RUS
11. RIC 12. ALB
13. SAR 14. STR
15. ALB 16. TSU
17. BOT 18. MAG
19. ZHO 20. HUL
03:51 PM BST
It has not yet started raining
But it is looking pretty gloomy. A dry start and then it turning damp would make things interesting...
Apparently it is the second shower which may be the problem.
03:47 PM BST
A mixed weekend from Daniel Ricciardo
A bit of a tyre choice error in yesterday’s qualifying means he’ll start well down in the race tomorrow, but a decent session from him earlier today, P11.
I said before his return that he needs to be on the pace of Tsunoda fairly quickly and then comfortably ahead of him by the end of the season. He’s currently on track for that, I think.
03:43 PM BST
That was a superb lap from Piastri
I think he has been very impressive so far this season, but it was difficult to show that in a problematic McLaren in the first six or seven races in the year. He’s been roughly on the pace of Norris in qualifying for most of the year – even if he has not out-qualified him all that many times – but has found bigger problems on race day.
Since McLaren got their act together and brought their upgraded package, however, he has finished fourth and fifth. Arguably deserved a podium at Silverstone. Norris had those upgrades a race sooner, however.
03:33 PM BST
A reminder about the points for this race
Championship points are available for the top eight finishers.
8pts
7pts
6pts
5pts
4pts
3pts
2pts
1pt
It makes the race a bit more meaningful in some ways, though it is more useful to those teams outside of the top four or five teams to score some points. Like Haas, Williams, Alfa Romeo or AlphaTauri, for example. Or even Alpine...
03:32 PM BST
No doubt this incident cost Mercedes in qualifying for the sprint
A bit of a strange one. Would probably have been okay had Russell not locked up.
03:20 PM BST
Weather update
It is currently dry at Spa-Francorchamps but, according to the Met Office, there is a 70 per cent chance of heavy rain showers in the next couple of hours.
03:13 PM BST
Times after the sprint shootout
Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing, 1 minute, 46.168 seconds.
Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Ferrari, 1:46.988
Sergio Perez, Mexico, Red Bull Racing, 1:47.045
Lewis Hamilton, Great Britain, Mercedes, 1:47.087.
Carlos Sainz Jr, Spain, Ferrari, 1:47.152.
Oscar Piastri, Australia, McLaren, 1:47.365
Lando Norris, Great Britain, McLaren, 1:47.669
George Russell, Great Britain, Mercedes, 1:47.805
Fernando Alonso, Spain, Aston Martin, 1:47.843
Lance Stroll, Canada, Aston Martin, 1:48.841.
Yuki Tsunoda, Japan, Alphatauri, 1:53.148.
Pierre Gasly, France, Alpine, 1:53.671
Kevin Magnussen, Denmark, Haas, 1:54.160
Valtteri Bottas, Finland, Alfa Romeo Racing, 1:54.694
Esteban Ocon, France, Alpine, 1:56.372
Alexander Albon, Thailand, Williams, 2:00.314
Guanyu Zhou, China, Alfa Romeo Racing, 2:00.832
Logan Sargeant, USA, Williams, 2:01.535.
Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, Alphatauri, 2:02.159
Nico Hulkenberg, Germany, Haas, 2:03.166.
03:04 PM BST
Sprint shootout report
By Tom Cary Senior Sports Correspondent at Spa-Francorchamps
Max Verstappen pipped McLaren’s rookie driver Oscar Piastri by just 0.011sec to claim pole for Saturday’s sprint race in Belgium as Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton and George Russell almost came to grief in the sprint shootout.
Hamilton nearly went into the back of Russell on his final flying lap after the younger driver locked up at the start, with the seven-time champion complaining afterwards that the session “could have been managed better”.
A dramatic finish to the shootout saw a host of drivers try to get over the line for a second flying lap – on what was a rapidly drying track – before the clock turned red.
That led to an exciting denouement with pole position changing hands multiple times in a matter of seconds. First Alpine’s Pierre Gasly, then Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, then Piastri, and finally Verstappen claimed top spot.
It was a brilliant performance by Piastri in particular. The Australian, 22, is in his first season in the sport and this would have represented his maiden pole, albeit in a sprint shootout rather than a full qualifying session. Told by his race engineer he had been edged by just 11 milliseconds Piastri swore loudly. “----! Thanks everyone. There wasn’t much left in that lap. Probably 11 milliseconds.”
So close to P1! But proud of P2! 💪
Still, it was another encouraging session for the revitalised McLaren team, for whom Lando Norris will start fifth.
Hamilton was clearly miffed after he had to back off to avoid going into the rear of his team-mate on his final lap. Russell had been ahead heading into turn one, but locked up and then they went side by side onto the Kemmel Straight, with Hamilton having to back off to avoid a collision.
Informed by his race engineer Peter Bonnington that he had finished seventh, eight-tenths adrift of Verstappen, a frustrated Hamilton replied: “It doesn’t help when you are held up at the beginning.”
He later added on the radio: “That could have been so much better, managed better.”
The sprint shootout started 35 minutes late due to torrential rain in the local area, meaning the start of the sprint race – which sees the top eight drivers awarded points, with 8pts for first down to 1pt for eighth – has been pushed back to 4:05pm UK time.
12:39 PM BST
A reminder that the sprint race start time has been delayed
Because the rules require a 4h30min break between the sprint qualifying and the sprint race later in the day. So that means, assuming no further delays or rain, the sprint race will begin at 4.05pm BST.
We will be back around 3.15pm for the build-up to that.
12:34 PM BST
Verstappen reacts to sprint pole
“It was pretty difficult, quite similar to yesterday. We stayed calm, the gap was not as big as yesterday but there was also no need to risk it all. My second sector was probably a bit careful. Still turn eight and nine was super slippery, so I guess I left a bit of time on the table.”
12:32 PM BST
Brilliant lap from Piastri
Oscar Piastri just missed out on Sprint pole by ELEVEN THOUSANDTHS of a second 😱
Outstanding 👏👏👏#BelgianGP #F1Sprint pic.twitter.com/8iKIkjXF0l
— Formula 1 (@F1) July 29, 2023
12:30 PM BST
Replays show a very big moment between Russell and Hamilton
Russell was ahead heading into turn one, locked up and then they go side by side onto the Kemmel Straight. Hamilton then gets a healthy tow from his team-mate but nearly goes into the back of him, having to back out a little. Hmmm.
12:28 PM BST
SQ3 - Classification
VER 1:49.056
PIA +0.011
SAI +0.025
LEC +0.195
NOR +0.333
GAS +0.644
HAM +0.844
PER +0.905
OCO +1.438
RUS +6.866
Not sure what happened to Russell. A poor day yesterday and another poor one today. Leclerc’s mistake at turn nine probably cost him pole. Probably.
12:27 PM BST
MAX VERSTAPPEN TAKES POLE FOR THE BELGIAN GP SPRINT RACE
By just 0.011sec over Piastri! Oof. Nearly Oscar, nearly.
“Not easy with this weather,” he says. Sainz third, just 0.025sec off Verstappen. Tight.
12:26 PM BST
SQ3 - Ocon into third
Leclerc going well here. Lap times tumbling. Sainz into first but Leclerc cannot beat him!
Norris third as Piastri goes fastest of anyone!... it’s just Verstappen left...
12:25 PM BST
SQ3 - Final runs under way
Leclerc with the fastest first sector but has a bit of a moment in turn nine, I think. Gasly with the fastest middle sector.
Gasly goes from 10th to first, 0.6sec faster than Perez...okay.
12:24 PM BST
SQ3 - Ocon into fourth
Verstappen todl to pick up the pace in order to get across the line. Perez goes fastest with his first proper hot lap though had to negotiate a lot of traffic in the final chicane.
Verstappen crosses the line with a couple of seconds on the clock so will be the last man to cross the line here.
12:23 PM BST
SQ3 - Order after the first runs
HAM 1:51.198
VER +0.088
NOR +0.348
LEC +1.327
PIA +1.551
SAI +4.176
RUS +4.544
PER +6.150
GAS +16.046
OCO +17.794
Gasly and Ocon doing double preparation laps, then.
12:22 PM BST
SQ3 - Verstappen slower than Hamilton
Not by much, just 0.088sec in it. Perez goes eighth but not a representative lap, six seconds down. Russell in seventh.
12:21 PM BST
SQ3 - Norris fastest by a second over Leclerc
But Hamilton is on a better lap, I think. Yes, faster than Norris by 0.348sec,
Verstappen and Perez are not on great laps...
12:21 PM BST
SQ3 - Leclerc with a 1:52.525
Sainz is slower by 2.8sec...
Norris going well, as is Hamilton...
12:20 PM BST
SQ3 - Drivers beginning their hot laps
It is totally dry apart from off-line. Hamilton with the fastest first sector time, though neither Red Bull has set a time there.
Verstappen does, though, and he’s 0.4sec off Hamilton. Interesting...
12:18 PM BST
SQ3 - Six minutes remain
Probably two timed laps on one run for each driver. Everyone is on slicks, though the sun has disappeared behind the clouds.
12:16 PM BST
Right, SQ3 has begin
We have eight minutes and 10 drivers to set the top 10 for the sprint race later today.
12:13 PM BST
Both Alpines into SQ3 which is something
A very difficult time for the team at the moment.
12:11 PM BST
I have little doubt that all drivers will begin on the soft slicks
In SQ3.
12:10 PM BST
Lance Stroll makes his way back to the paddock on a moped
A recovery vehicle is clearing away the Aston Martin which means we will have another (slight) delay before SQ3 begins. Does that mean that the sprint race will be further delayed?
12:08 PM BST
SQ2 ends - Classification
VER 1:55.200
HAM +0.623
PER +0.678
GAS +0.937
LEC +1.065
PIA +1.192
SAI +1.357
NOR +1.628
OCO +1.851
RUS +2.193
ELIMINATED:
RIC
ALB
SAR
STR
ALO
Hmmm. Of the drivers eliminated, it was only Ricciardo who actually set a lap time in that session. That is the risk you take if you don’t set a lap time early on and wait.
12:05 PM BST
SQ2 - Stroll does a 33.393sec in the first sector
That’s okay... the rest of the track is probably where he will get the benefit.
But no! He goes straight on at turn nine and into the barriers front-on!
That’s a red flag and will be the end of the session.
12:03 PM BST
SQ2 - Drivers in the drop zone
Ricciardo, Sargeant, Stroll, Alonso and Albon...
12:03 PM BST
SQ2 - Gasly going well and goes fastest
Although Hamilton then beats him by three tenths. Leclerc into third, four tenths down. Lance Stroll the first driver to try slicks and he goes onto the medium tyres. Russell loses some time at turn eight going too deep.
Stroll’s out lap is very tentative... but there is a fairly dry line. He says it’s too early, though. Let’s see...
12:01 PM BST
SQ2 - Norris fastest
A 1:56.828, 0.859sec ahead of Ricciardo in second. Yellow flags in sector three for Logan Sargeant. He gets going in the right direction after what looks like a spin. The problem with changing tyres here is that it is a long lap, a 2:10 out-lap probably and then you have to get the tyres working. It might be now or never...
12:00 PM BST
SQ2 - The sun is fully out now
Slick tyres before the end of this mini session?
11:56 AM BST
SQ2 begins! 10 minutes to go
15 drivers, only 10 to go through to the final part of sprint qualifying.
11:52 AM BST
SQ1 - Classification
VER 1:58.135
HAM +0.804
ALO +0.903
ALB +1.063
PER +1.227
SAI +1.279
LEC +1.440
OCO +1.749
SAR +1.896
GAS +1.897
PIA +1.921
RIC +2.042
NOR +2.301
STR +2.325
RUS +2.340
ELIMINATED:
TSU
BOT
MAG
ZHO
HUL
11:50 AM BST
SQ1 - Alonso into second, so he's through
Norris is doing what he needs to do as Verstappen goes faster still with a 1:58.135.
Ocon in 15th and in danger, Hamilton goes second. Ocon eighth. Norris 12th and that should be enough, just about...
Russell in 15th, but will be safe despite a mistake.
11:48 AM BST
SQ1 - Norris needs a good lap
Hulkenberg does not get across the line in order to set a lap time, so that’s a bit rubbish. He does not set a lap time in this session because of it. Poor.
Albon moves second. Norris cannot afford a mistake. Alonso and Stroll also in the drop zone.
11:46 AM BST
SQ1 - The two Haas drivers have not set a time
So it’s them, Norris, Stroll and Sargeant in the drop zone.
Verstappen leads Perez, Hamilton, Sainz, Piastri and Russell.
11:46 AM BST
SQ1 - Hamilton impeded Verstappen at turn eight
Hamilton was on a recharge lap, Verstappen on his hot lap. I don’t think it cost Verstappen too much if anything as Hamilton was on the inside of the corner and that isn’t necessarily the line. Still, it might be a reprimand. Actually, confirmation that no further action will be taken.
11:44 AM BST
SQ1 - Four minutes remain
Sainz has moved fastest ahead of Verstappen, but not for long. Hamilton does the fastest first sector time but Verstappen is on another flyer. Alonso only ninth...
What can Hamilton do? Verstappen moves back to the top of the timesheets a second ahead of Sainz and 1.5sec ahead of Russell but Hamilton crosses the line 0.7sec down on Verstappen...
11:43 AM BST
SQ1 - How they stand
VER
RUS
PER
GAS
PIA
LEC
ALB
HAM
RIC
NOR
Drivers in the drop zone: SAI, ZHO, TSU, MA, HUL, ALO
11:43 AM BST
SQ1 - Normal order has resumted
Verstappen goes nearly a second faster than Piastri, though Russell has slotted into second 0.7sec or so behind.
An incident noted between Hamilton and Verstappen for impeding at turn eight...
11:42 AM BST
SQ1 - Piastri fastest of all now
0.127sec faster than Leclerc in the Ferrari. Albon into third, ahead of Hamilton. Spray still pretty bad out there, though the cars are spread out enough for it to not appear to be a huge problem.
11:41 AM BST
SQ1 - Hamilton sets the first lap time
A 2:02.297 which is 2.770sec faster than team-mate George Russell, who crosses the line soon after. Magnussen comes into the pits at the end of his lap for some reason.
11:38 AM BST
SQ1 - 11 mins remain
I would imagine every driver is fuelled for the session. It’ll be about timing your lap and going quicker and quicker and quicker.
Because of this delay, the sprint race will start five minutes later, so at 4.05pm BST later today.
11:36 AM BST
GREEN LIGHT: SQ1 begins
A 12 minute session with 20 drivers, five not making it through to SQ2.
11:34 AM BST
The drivers get to the end of the pit lane
Still a minute or two to go, though... looks to be intermediate conditions. In which case I do not really know why we bother with full wet tyres when, whenever they are required, we rarely run.
11:28 AM BST
No doubt that we will see slicks before the end of SQ1...
Anyway, at least we’ll get some running. I will stop moaning now.
11:20 AM BST
SPRINT SHOOTOUT WILL BEGIN AT 11.35 BST
I mean, why are we waiting so long for that? Anyway, there’s a start time...
11:20 AM BST
The drivers, well some of them, have their helmets on
11:17 AM BST
Well, the sun has come out a little now
So not entirely sure what we are waiting for...
11:14 AM BST
Still no word on the start time
I would hope, sincerely, that it will be in the next 10 or 15 minutes, looking at the conditions.
The Safety Car will likely do a few exploratory laps first.
11:07 AM BST
They've got some water-clearing vehicles on track
A bit of standing water at the top of Raidillon and the big green machines are doing a fantastic job.
11:05 AM BST
Update...
Further to my previous post, I believe it is yesterday’s qualifying that decides the sprint race grid if qualifying cannot take place.
11:01 AM BST
There is no length on the current delay
If it stops raining and the cars can get on track it should dry fairly quickly, assuming no further rain.
10:55 AM BST
What if they cannot get the sprint shootout completed before the sprint race?
Then championship order decides the starting grid. The rain looks to have eased slightly in the pit lane. It’s obviously a very changeable place, Spa. There has been plenty of talk this week about changes to the track after various accidents, including two fatalities, in recent years.
10:51 AM BST
START OF SPRINT SHOOTOUT DELAYED
No real surprise. Hopefully it will not be a long delay with the rain expected to ease shortly, but who knows?
I’ll keep you updated when I have more information.
10:49 AM BST
A further weather update
Give MeteoMotorsport a follow if you’re on Twitter:
10:47 AM BST
Alpine axe Otmar Szafnauer and two other long-serving staff members
It’s more change at Alpine... yet again. Here’s Tom Cary with the latest from a team that continues to under-perform...
Alpine have announced that under-fire team principal Otmar Szafnauer will leave the team “by mutual agreement” following this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix, with longstanding sporting director Alan Permane and engineer Pat Fry also departing Enstone.
The announcement comes less than a week after group chief executive Laurent Rossi was moved aside, and following a nightmare Hungarian Grand Prix where both Alpine drivers, Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly, were eliminated after just two racing laps, due after crashing into each other in a multi-car accident.
Szafnauer has had a long career in the sport with BAR/Honda, Force India, Aston Martin and now Alpine.
10:37 AM BST
Current constructor standings
10:34 AM BST
Looking at the current conditions
I am not entirely sure they will be starting if it stays like it is. That is merely from the television pictures, though.
10:31 AM BST
Current driver standings: Top 10
10:26 AM BST
Watch: Max Verstappen's "pole" lap
Of course, he takes a five-place grid penalty for the race on Sunday so is not the official pole sitter, that is Charles Leclerc. Still, he was the fastest driver by 0.8sec...
10:20 AM BST
Meanwhile, in the paddock
10:16 AM BST
How is the weather looking?
Yeah, a bit rainy today. Not sure how rainy or when but there will be some dampness, almost certainly.
10:14 AM BST
Remaining races this year
It’s the summer break after this race and then it’s a pretty hectic schedule after Zandvoort.
10:07 AM BST
A reminder of this weekend's format
Friday, July 28
Practice 1: 12.30pm
Qualifying: 4pm
Saturday, July 29
Sprint shootout/qualifying: 11am
Sprint race: 3.30pm
Sunday, July 30
Race: 2pm
09:58 AM BST
Times after qualifying
Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1min 46.168secs
Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 1:46.988
Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull 1:47.045
Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:47.087
Carlos Sainz Jr. (Spa) Ferrari 1:47.152
Oscar Piastri (Aus) McLaren 1:47.365
Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 1:47.669
George Russell (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:47.805
Fernando Alonso (Spa) Aston Martin 1:47.843
Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin 1:48.841
Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:53.148
Pierre Gasly (Fra) Alpine 1:53.671
Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas F1 Team 1:54.160
Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:54.694
Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine 1:56.372
Alexander Albon (Tha) Williams 2:00.314
Guanyu Zhou (Chn) Alfa Romeo Racing 2:00.832
Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams 2:01.535
Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) Scuderia AlphaTauri 2:02.159
Nico Hulkenberg (Ger) Haas F1 Team 2:03.166
09:51 AM BST
Good morning F1 fans
And welcome to our coverage for Sprint Saturday, to give it its unofficial title, for this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix. This is the third weekend of six sprint weekends in 2023, which means the format is slightly different and indeed different from last year’s format. In short it’s qualifying for the main race on Friday (already done) and then qualifying for the sprint race this morning and then the actual sprint race itself later this afternoon.
Yesterday was a fairly interesting couple of sessions, first practice and qualifying both being affected by the rain which is around the track all weekend. In the end, though, it was the man who has won the last seven grands prix who topped qualifying by a fairly enormous margin. Who would have though that?
Charles Leclerc, who often goes well at this track, put in a decent performance for Ferrari. He was 0.8sec down on Verstappen but will actually start from pole position on Sunday as the Dutchman takes a grid penalty of five places. Sergio Perez was third with Lewis Hamilton fourth and Carlos Sainz fifth. Oscar Piastri continued his good form in out-qualifying his team-mate Lando Norris, but the other Australian on the grid, Daniel Ricciardo, was eliminated in Q1 and will start 19th.
Should we expect more of the same from the sprint qualifying and race today? Well, probably, yes, but it all depends on the conditions. Spa is a little trickier in the wet than other tracks because of the high speeds, inclines and declines as well as the fact that the track is so large. It can easily be bone dry on one part of the track and soaking on another.
In any case, we will find out and some rain will keep things interesting. Won’t it? Fingers crossed for that, in all honesty.
