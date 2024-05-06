Max Verstappen Rocked the New TAG Heuer x Kith F1 Watch at the Miami GP

Max Verstappen may have lost the Miami Grand Prix, but he sported some winning wrist candy over the weekend.

The Oracle Red Bull racer, who finished second after McLaren driver Lando Norris in Sunday’s race, was spotted wearing a newly released TAG Heuer watch after winning the qualifying session on Saturday. The three-time F1 champion showed off one of the Swiss watchmaker’s limited-edition Formula 1 x Kith watches as he was presented with the Pirelli Pole Position Award by producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

Released just last week, the new model is a modern riff on the seminal Formula 1 Series 1 timepiece TAG Heuer released in 1986. Designed in collaboration with Ronnie Fieg’s label Kith, the new watch remains faithful to the bold ‘80s original but also incorporates modern materials and innovations. Many of the dial details are the same, but the contemporary iteration sports a 35 mm case and is topped with a scratch-poof sapphire crystal.

A close-up of the TAG Heuer x Kith Formula 1 Watch.

TAG Heuer and Kith created 10 new references in total, each showcasing different color combinations and either a stainless steel or rubber bracelet—just like the originals. The pieces also feature a co-branded insignia on the dial, rubber strap, and caseback. Some references are exclusive to TAG Heuer, while others are exclusive to Kith, paying specific homage to the label’s various locations. Verstappen’s piece (WA121J.BT0012) is distinguished by a sandblasted black PVD steel case, a black dial with a blue minute scale, a striking blue arnite bezel, and a blue rubber strap. The TAG Heuer exclusive is limited to 825 pieces and priced at $1,350.

That Verstappen rocked the watch over race weekend is not at all surprising. The Dutchman is an ambassador for the brand and has sported Monacos at the F1 on at least three separate occasions. Moreover, TAG Heuer has been the official timekeeper and partner of the Oracle Red Bull Racing Formula 1 team since 2016. The duo has even unveiled co-branded special editions.

The Red Bull F1 car with the Kith x Heuer logo.

TAG Heuer and Oracle Red Bull Racing’s collaborative spirit was in full force at the Miami International Autodrome over the weekend. Verstappen and his teammate Sergio “Checo” Pérez had their race suits and racecar livery updated with the new Kith x Heuer logo to celebrate the relaunch of the original Formula 1 watch. TAG Heuer clearly doesn’t miss a branding opportunity.

