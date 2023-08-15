Max Verstappen reveals new home-inspired Dutch GP helmet for Zandvoort return

Max Verstappen in the paddock. Australia March 2023. Credit: Alamy

Max Verstappen has taken inspiration from the colours of the Dutch flag in announcing a tweaked helmet design for his home race at the end of August.

Formula 1 is currently on its summer hiatus but the two-time World Champion has now revealed a one-off helmet design for the race at Zandvoort next weekend.

Having had a unique helmet for his home race last year, Verstappen has done the same again but updated the design this time around.

In a video the Red Bull driver posted on social media announcing the one-off helmet, Verstappen took fans through the one-off colours he will be sporting at his home race, which will undoubtedly be a sea of orange-clad fans at Zandvoort.

He said: “Hi everyone, as you can see Dutch flag probably means something related to Zandvoort, and we are having a new helmet again.

My upcoming home race of course calls for a special Dutch Grand Prix helmet design ✍🇳🇱 See you in Zandvoort 🦁 You can get your scale model helmets now on https://t.co/46lRXQtA7q pic.twitter.com/BPsMpLDeMf — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) August 15, 2023

“Pretty Dutch, surprise. So this time we go more with the flag, on the top we have the full flag including the lion logo but then of course on the side, one side is blue, the other side is red, and of course you can see it come together at the back.

“I think it’s a great end result, I hope it will look good on track as well. I hope you do like it as well.”

Verstappen has won both editions of the Dutch Grand Prix since it returned to the calendar in 2021, with Zandvoort having undergone extensive renovation work to gain the status required to host modern-day Formula 1.

The Red Bull driver will go into the weekend with a massive 125-point lead in the World Championship, having won 10 of the 12 races so far this season.

