Max Verstappen leaves F1 fans in hysterics after failing to remember his own career

Toro Rosso's Max Verstappen pictured in 2015. Credit: Alamy

Max Verstappen struggled to remember an F1 driver who raced for two teams in one season. He needs to look close to home!

That is because Verstappen himself of course raced for two teams during the 2016 campaign.

His season started off at Red Bull’s junior team then known as Toro Rosso, while ahead of that season’s Spanish Grand Prix, he was promoted to the main Red Bull team, with Daniil Kvyat going the other way to take the Toro Rosso seat vacated by Verstappen, who would win the Spanish GP on Red Bull debut.

Max Verstappen forgets his past

So, when appearing on Formula 1’s latest edition of ‘Grill The Grid’, it was surely easy money for Verstappen when he was asked to name a driver who raced for two teams in the same season.

Alas, it was not.

“I don’t know,” he replied to that question.

Thankfully the penny soon dropped, with Verstappen then realising that he could nominate himself for this one.

“Oh, I mean, I have done,” he thankfully declared.

A point then, at last, in the bag for Verstappen, so now that his memory was starting to come back to him, the next obvious name would have been Kvyat, since he lived the reverse of Verstappen on the team front.

That one eluded Verstappen too, but fear not, he did remember another driver who held this career distinction to notch up another point.

And that driver was his former Toro Rosso team-mate Carlos Sainz, who also in 2016 ironically enough, contested 16 rounds of the campaign at Toro Rosso, before seeing out the season with Renault.

Since that year Verstappen has gone on to establish himself as the dominant force on the Formula 1 grid, his tally of 10 wins from 12 grands prix so far in F1 2023 putting him 125 points clear at the top of the Drivers’ Championship as he marches towards a third World title on the bounce.

Verstappen now heads to Circuit Zandvoort for his home race, the Dutch Grand Prix, where victory would see him equal Sebastian Vettel’s record of nine successive victories.

