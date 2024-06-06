Max Verstappen drops hint over Red Bull future after Sergio Perez’s new deal

Max Verstappen has dropped a hint that he will stay at Red Bull beyond 2025 as he responded to Sergio Perez’s new deal.

Mexican driver Perez has penned a two-year extension at the reigning world champions which will see the 34-year-old drive at Red Bull until the end of the 2026 season.

It means Verstappen will not be reunited with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, who was eyeing Red Bull’s second seat as he looks for a drive in 2025.

Reacting to the announcement of Perez’s new contract, Verstappen insisted he was “looking forward to building on this success [of last two years]… into the next two years as well.”

Verstappen, 26, has a £40m-a-year contract with Red Bull until the end of the 2028 season but has been linked with a move to Mercedes as a result of the divisions within the Red Bull camp between Christian Horner and Helmut Marko, though tension has decreased since the start of the season.

Verstappen said: “It is great news that Checo has signed with the team until 2026 and I am glad to be able to continue with the successful partnership that we have created over the past few years.

“We achieved a record-breaking season last year and the team is very strong so we are looking forward to building on this success into the next two years as well.”

Red Bull won 21 out of 22 races last year as they cruised to both world championships, securing their first ever one-two finish as well.

Verstappen won 19 of those 22 races, while Perez claimed two victories. However, the Dutchman has found the start of this season more tougher, with Carlos Sainz, Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc all victorious as the field looks set to converge.

Sergio Perez will continue as Max Verstappen’s team-mate in 2025 (Getty Images)

Ahead of this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix, Verstappen added: “Following a more difficult weekend in Monaco, this week I have been with the team back at the factory and in the sim preparing for the Canadian Grand Prix.

“The track there is very unique, has some old school kerbs and there are plenty more opportunities for overtaking.

“It is even more important to have a good set up of the car and find a balance between the straight-line speeds as well as good stability under the braking. It is always good to be back racing in Montreal; the scene is one of a kind, the atmosphere in the city is great and the fans are very passionate.

Verstappen won last year’s race in Montreal and his lead to Leclerc in the championship standings is 31 points heading into round nine this year.