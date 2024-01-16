Max Strus rises to block the shot

The statue of Dwyane Wade will be unveiled in fall 2024
Ten teams ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 lost at least one game, including two of the three final undefeated teams that were ranked in the top five.
Osaka has played just three matches in the last 15 months and wasn't able to win her first Grand Slam match since becoming a mother.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to recap a wildly unpredictable start to Super Wild Card Weekend full of upsets and unexpected heroes. The duo start off with the Sunday games and the Detroit Lions' curse-breaking victory over the Los Angeles Rams, as the Lions have provided every fan of a moribund NFL franchise with hope for the future. Earlier, the Green Bay Packers handed the Dallas Cowboys yet another devastating playoff loss, as Fitz and Frank aren't sure if Mike McCarthy OR Dak Prescott will survive the onslaught of fan pressure that's to come. On Saturday, the Kansas City Chiefs got a gritty win against the Miami Dolphins, proving they're tougher than people give them credit for. The Dolphins were never able to adjust the cold and invite a lot of questions heading into the offseason. The Cleveland Browns fell to the Houston Texans 14-45, as Joe Flacco came back to Earth and C.J. Stroud asserted himself as a truly elite AFC quarterback. The Texans' one-year turnaround has been wild to watch, and they look like a team that's ready to keep it rolling deeper in the postseason. Fitz and Frank will return to recap Monday's games on Monday night.
McCarthy could be a first-round pick.
The Buckeyes are bringing a ton of key pieces back from their 2023 team.
Saban, Belichick, Carroll, Woods and a new-look NFL playoffs all combined for a momentous, nothing-will-ever-be-quite-the-same week.
There are several intriguing wild-card matchups, so lean on Dalton Del Don to help you set the best daily fantasy lineup for an action-packed weekend.
Texas said Friday it was "just getting started" with a video of Sarkisian.
Three games will take place in London, and one game will be held in Munich.
The 2024 Olympics provide a major exposure opportunity for the NBA.
The announcement had been expected since Harrison sat out Ohio State's Cotton Bowl loss to Missouri.
Andy Behrens takes an early look at where the top 24 players are going to be selected before the next NFL season.
Jason Fitz is joined by his trusty sidekick Frank Schwab as the dynamic duo get ready for the first round of NFL playoff games this weekend. Fitz and Frank start off by reacting to the big news of the day: Pete Carroll and Bill Belichick are both no longer head coaches of their respective teams. The duo discuss the fallout of these moves and what could be next for the legendary coaches and their teams. Next, Fitz and Frank preview every Wild Card game this weekend by asking one big question that will get answered by Monday night. The duo go back and forth on Joe Flacco's ceiling, Buffalo's ability to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Los Angeles Rams and their matchup against the Detroit secondary, how bad the Philadelphia Eagles are and much more. Later, Fitz is joined as always by former NFL GM Michael Lombardi, who gives his unique insight into the end of the Bill Belichick era in New England, as well as his thoughts on the Pete Carroll and Mike Vrabel departures.
The Pelicans enter Wednesday’s matchup with the Warriors as one of the NBA’s hottest teams — winners of 10 of 14 since the IST debacle and outscoring opponents by 14.5 points per 100 possessions.
The top eight teams on the board are either from the Big Ten or SEC.
Carroll will remain with the Seahawks as an advisor.
Love will make his first playoff start in Dallas. He has the chance to start writing his chapter in Packers lore. Easier said than done, but an opportunity is all Love has ever needed.
Which teams will be changing quarterbacks this offseason?
Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton suffered a Grade 1 left hamstring strain in the second quarter of Monday night's victory against the Boston Celtics.