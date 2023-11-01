Max Strus nails it from behind the arc

Both players were injured in Game 3 on Monday.
The Rangers, who are without playoff star Adolis García for Game 4, scored five runs in the second and third innings Tuesday.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde react to the first edition of College Football Playoff rankings for the 2023 season.
Two of the NFC's best teams got better, while a rookie QB's development also won at the deadline. A disgruntled star in the making, however, wasn't so lucky.
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season!
Are you ready for the 2023 World Series? Let's play ball!
The Fever, Sparks, Mercury and Storm are all vying for the No. 1 overall draft pick
Pickett injured his ribs on Sunday and says he'll definitely play Thursday night on a short recovery week.
Kriisa will be eligible to play on Dec. 16 against UMass.
The list of NBA players to log four straight top-three Most Valuable Player finishes is a who's who of all-time greats ... and James Harden, whose career has taken an odd turn.
Walker ran through the stop sign and Arizona's best chance to score. In the next frame, the Rangers took a lead they wouldn't surrender, going up 2-1 in the series.
Max Scherzer and Adolis García both left Monday's game due to possible injuries.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
The F1 season continues its tour of the Americas this weekend in the heart of Mexico with the Mexico City Grand Prix.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Kirk Cousins was carted off the field in their win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon.
'I don't care what nobody say,' Diontae Johnson said after the Steelers' 20-10 loss to the Jags. 'They cost us the game.'
James Harden has yet to play for the 76ers this season amid his trade request and public feud with Daryl Morey.
The once 5-0 49ers head into their bye week at 5-3 and scrambling for answers.