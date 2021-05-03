Max Strus with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets

The Telegraph

Lewis Hamilton said he will be sick of the sight of Max Verstappen by the end of the year following a victory his former rival Nico Rosberg labelled as “phenomenal” in Sunday’s Portuguese Grand Prix. Hamilton was staring down the barrel of defeat after a sloppy restart dropped him to third in Portimao. But the British driver pulled off two supreme moves – first on Verstappen, and then a beleaguered Valtteri Bottas in the other Mercedes, to win for a 97th time and lay down a statement of intent in his quest for an unprecedented eighth world championship. It is the third time in as many races Hamilton and Verstappen have gone wheel-to-wheel, with the former striking back after his rival’s triumph in Imola to move eight points clear in the standings ahead of next week’s Spanish Grand Prix.