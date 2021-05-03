Max Strus with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets

The Associated Press
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) The NBA playoffs are approaching and the defending Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat are starting to play like it. Bam Adebayo had 20 points and 10 rebounds, Jimmy Butler added 18 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, and the surging Heat easily defeated the Charlotte Hornets 121-111 on Sunday night to move into sole possession of sixth place in the conference. Miami's win combined with Boston's 129-119 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers leaves the Heat (35-30) a full game ahead of the Celtics with seven games remaining.