Max Strus on Bears' Justin Fields: 'Everybody in the city loves him'

Miami Heat shooting guard and Chicago suburb native, Max Strus, is an avid Bears fan.

So when asked about his thoughts on the offseason during an episode of NBC Sports Chicago's Football Night in Chicago, he didn't miss a beat on giving his two cents on the offseason.

"I saw we got some guys off the free agent market," Strus said. "Got a good draft pick in the big offensive lineman. It feels like we're taking the right steps to build a winning program. I couldn't be more excited for that."

This offseason the Bears have built dutifully around their roster, and more importantly, Justin Fields. They kicked off the flurry of moves by trading their No. 1 pick in the NFL draft to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a haul of future picks and wide receiver DJ Moore.

On the offensive side, the Bears signed Nate Davis and added running backs D'Onta Foreman and Travis Homer to the running back room.

Defensively, in free agency, the Bears quickly jumped on another Chicago native, T.J. Edwards, and Tremaine Edmunds, the star linebacker from the Buffalo Bills.

That all led up to the draft, highlighted by Darnell Wright, the No. 10 pick Strus alluded to. They also snagged corner Tyrique Stevenson, defensive linemen Zacch Pickens and Gervon Dexter Jr., along with rising offensive stars Tyler Scott and Roschon Johnson.

Now, all eyes are on Fields, and Strus has some advice and praise for the third-year quarterback going into a pivotal season in his career.

"Continue to be you," Strus said. "He's special in what he does. He's a special talent and they don't make a lot of quarterbacks like him. Continue to be yourself and believe in it and lead the team. Everybody in the city loves him and we all believe in him. He's got our full support."

