Max Scherzer ties Hall of Famer in season debut for the Texas Rangers

Max Scherzer made a dazzling season debut Sunday, throwing five scorleess innings while allowing only one hit with four strikeouts and no walks.

Scherzer was sensational from the game’s onset, retiring the first 13 Royals batters he faced on only 44 pitches. In the fourth inning, he made history with the 3,371st strikeout of his career which tied him with Hall of Famer Greg Maddux for 11th all-time on the MLB’s strikeout leaderboard.

Max Scherzer’s fourth strikeout of the game ties him with Greg Maddux for eleventh all-time (3,371).pic.twitter.com/eL0BZhNS9i — Michael Bier (@MichaelJBier) June 23, 2024

Scherzer left the game after the fifth inning with the Rangers nursing a 3-0 lead over the Royals.

Scherzer missed the beginning of the season recovering from a herniated disk in his lower back and had his comeback further delayed by a nerve issue in his thumb, forearm and triceps

Scherzer went 0-1 in three appearances giving up six runs off 10 hits in 10.3 innings of work while pitching for the Rangers triple-A affiliate, the Round Rock Express.

The last time Scherzer took the mound for the Rangers was in game 3 of the World Series where he contributed three innings of shutout baseball in the team’s 3-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Last season he went 4-2 with a 3.20 ERA after being acquired by the Rangers from the New York Mets in July 2023.