Max Scherzer to start Sunday against the Kansas City Royals

ARLINGTON, Texas - Texas Rangers pitcher Max Scherzer is expected to return to the mound on Sunday for his first start since the World Series.

The 39-year-old Scherzer has not played this season after undergoing back surgery.

The starter was pulled from Game 3 of the World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks with back tightness.

He had surgery on a herniated disc in his back on December 15.

Scherzer will be activated from the 60-day Injured List before Sunday's series finale against the Kansas City Royals.

Dane Dunning is expected to move to the bullpen due to Scherzer's return.

The Rangers pitching staff has battled injuries this season.

Scherzer and Jacob deGrom have not pitched at all this season and Cody Bradford and Nathan Eovaldi have both missed time with injuries.

Eovaldi has returned from his groin injury. Bradford and deGrom are both rehabbing their injuries.

Offseason signing Trevor Mahle is also throwing again after undergoing Tommy John surgery last May.

The reigning world champs are currently third in the AL West, 7.5 games back of the division-leading Seattle Mariners.