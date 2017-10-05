Max Scherzer to start Game 3 of NLDS

The Nationals have finally determined when they will use ace Max Scherzer in the NLDS against the Cubs: Game 3, MASN’s Mark Zuckerman reports.

Scherzer has been dealing with a right hamstring injury suffered during his last start of the season. He was expected to throw a bullpen session on Wednesday, then didn’t, then was expected to throw a bullpen session on Thursday and didn’t.

The Nationals are in a tough spot. They obviously want to win in the playoffs, which would mean using Scherzer in a way such that he could make two starts in the NLDS if necessary. But he’s also signed through 2021, so the team doesn’t want to jeopardize his ability to contribute in future years.

Scherzer, 33, will be in the mix for the National League Cy Young Award after finishing 16-6 with a 2.51 ERA and a 268/55 K/BB ratio in 200 2/3 innings in the regular season.

Follow @Baer_Bill