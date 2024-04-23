Max Scherzer set for Round Rock rehab start Wednesday Night

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) – One of the biggest names in baseball is set to get game action at Dell Diamond Wednesday Night. Three-time Cy Young award winner Max Scherzer will make a rehab start for the Round Rock Express at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday against the Salt Lake Bees.

The eight-time All-Star had back surgery during the off-season and started the season on the injured list. Scherzer is the MLB’s active leader in strikeouts with over 3,300.

Round Rock has been busy sending players up to the reigning World Series champions and Scherzer is working his way back to joining the Rangers. The 39-year-old was acquired last season at the trade deadline from the New York Mets. He pitched three times in the postseason run where he claimed his second World Series.

Wednesday will be the first rehab start Scherzer has made since back in 2022 with the Mets organization.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.