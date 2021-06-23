Max Scherzer, Ryan Zimmerman wanted Bryce Harper’s hair checked for substances

Scherzer, Zim wanted Harper’s hair checked for substances originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Max Scherzer doesn’t have as much hair as he used to, but the star pitcher’s cut was under close scrutiny Tuesday night when Phillies manager Joe Girardi asked umpires to check his hair for foreign substances in the middle of the fourth inning.

It was a display that prompted Scherzer to throw his hat and glove down before undoing his belt right there on the mound. He later stared down Girardi on his way back to the dugout while the skipper earned himself an ejection by walking onto the field and egging Scherzer on.

When the two teams returned to Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday for the second game of their series, tempers had subsided and Scherzer joined Ryan Zimmerman in having a little fun at the expense of their former teammate Bryce Harper.

Max Scherzer and the Nats want Bryce's hair to get checked for substances, too 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/tdfSVOMd95 — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) June 23, 2021

Harper, whose flow is legendary, couldn’t help but laugh when Scherzer and Zimmerman told him that they wanted umpires to check for foreign substances in his hair. The outfielder has promoted several different hair products over the years and hosted Instagram Live sessions from the barber chair. If there’s anything Harper takes as seriously as his game, it’s his hair.

The Nationals won the first game of the series, but Harper has gone deep in both contests so far.