Max Scherzer on Nationals positive coronavirus test: 'We have to overcome it'

Max Scherzer: 'We have to overcome' positive COVID-19 test originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

When Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer found out from the club that four players would be sidelined for Opening Day on Thursday against the Mets due to contact tracing, he reacted just about the same as any Nats fan excited for the hope and promise of Opening Day.

"Kinda, oh crap," Scherzer told reporters Wednesday of his reaction.

The four players, plus a staff member, won't be available on Thursday following a player's positive test stemming from an team chartered flight on Monday.

"We had done so well at Spring Training, everybody across the game. We had seen so little positive cases across Spring Training as a whole, but it just shows you how quickly that can turn. It can turn on a dime, we have to face it and we have to overcome it," Scherzer said.

Luckily for manager Davey Martinez and all Nats fans, Scherzer's availability as the team's Opening Day starter for the sixth time in the past seven seasons wasn't impacted.

"Fortunately, I wasn't on the flight," Scherzer said. "I had gone up with my family, so for me, I guess, you guys know more than I do right now in the fact that we were being told that we're worried about the flight, that that's where the transmission would've happened, or most likely would've happened. So for me, I wasn't on the flight, so I feel good."

With all the momentum gained from a successful Spring Training along with rising vaccine numbers and lowering hospitalizations, the news sort of put a damper on the Opening Day good vibes. Scherzer and company can draw from their experiences last season dealing with similar circumstances.

"It's still Opening Day, and we've been playing baseball in this pandemic this whole time. We've been dealing with this the whole time," Scherzer said. "It crossed a game and we had to deal with it when Juan Soto had his case and we had to overcome that and play the Yankees. That's what baseball and life is like right now, you can't let these things beat you down, you got to realize playing baseball is what makes you happy. And so still looking forward to playing opening night tomorrow."

Accompanying Scherzer in the Opening Day at Nationals Park will be 5,000 fans, returning to the ballpark for the first time since Game 5 of the 2019 World Series when the Astros gained a 3-2 advantage. Even though it's not the full capacity, nor as many fans as Scherzer thinks can be welcomed safely, it's a start.

"It'll still be some type of atmosphere. We miss the games more than anybody, and they provide the atmosphere to the ballgame. We saw it last year, it stunk," Scherzer said.