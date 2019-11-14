Max Scherzer 'loses' $100K on Cy Young recount

A BBWAA counting error almost put an extra $100,000 in Max Scherzer's pockets. (Cooper Neill/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Hopefully Max Scherzer wasn’t counting on this payday.

When the National League Cy Young tally was announced on Wednesday, the Washington Nationals ace finished in a second-place tie with Hyun Jin-Ryu of the Los Angeles Dodgers, well behind winner and New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom.

Per his contract, a second-place Cy Young finish was worth a $250,000 bonus for Scherzer.

Cy Young tally was wrong

But shortly after publishing the voting tally, the BBWAA announced a recount.

No, deGrom’s second consecutive Cy Young trophy wasn’t in peril. But Scherzer got bumped down a line.

CORRECTION: The vote totals for Hyun-Jin Ryu and Stephen Strasburg have been corrected. Jack Flaherty finishes 4th, Strasburg 5th. pic.twitter.com/HzsApPCOXH — BBWAA (@officialBBWAA) November 14, 2019

Scherzer bumped down for $100K loss

The correct tally showed Ryu with 88 points to Scherzer’s 72, meaning Ryu stood in second place alone, with Scherzer in third.

The third-place finish means the Scherzer’s bonus goes from $250,000 to $150,000.

SB Nation’s Eric Stephens, a BBWAA member, spotted the six-figure “loss” for Scherzer while pointing to a Baseball Prospectus breakdown of Nationals contracts.

Wait, the ballots show Ryu got 10 second-place votes, not 6. Strasburg got 6 second-place votes, but was listed as having 10.



Doesn’t matter except it would make Ryu 2nd and Scherzer 3rd, and Scherzer’s CYA bonus goes from $250k to $150k (https://t.co/0UeJPXKfch) https://t.co/OkIMR3dNXk — Eric Stephen (@ericstephen) November 13, 2019

He’s probably OK

That same Nationals breakdown shows Scherzer in the midst of a seven-year, $210 million contract. So here’s hoping he’s he’ll be OK without that extra $100,000.

Who are we kidding? Scherzer’s probably still too enamored with his first World Series championship to notice.

Max Scherzer drenched in champagne wearing goggles holding the World Series trophy singing "We Are The Champions"



Baseball is the best! pic.twitter.com/R9KNewhiRg — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 31, 2019

