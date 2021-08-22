Max Scherzer guts out a torturous fifth inning and Dodgers win ninth straight

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Steve Henson
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Max Scherzer throws to a New York Mets batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
Dodgers pitcher Max Scherzer sailed through 4 2/3 innings on 78 pitches yet needed 25 to get the final out in the fifth Saturday against the Mets. (Alex Gallardo / Associated Press)

The last out of the fifth inning has been historically difficult for a starting pitcher to register, especially when his team holds a narrow lead.

Why? A starter needs to go five innings to qualify for a win, and until the advent of advanced analytics, the wins category was a primary measure of effectiveness.

No longer. Yet it’s still meaningful to a future Hall-of-Famer with a .657 career winning percentage.

Max Scherzer gutted out a torturous fifth in the Dodgers’ 4-3 victory over the New York Mets on Saturday to record his 186th career victory against just 97 losses and his third win against zero losses since coming to L.A. in a trade July 30.

"I didn’t have great fastball location and I wasn’t able to lay a curveball in for a strike," Scherzer said. "That [fifth] inning kind of got sideways on me at the end. Things kind of spun out of control. So you just collect yourself and execute the pitches you need to."

The win was the Dodgers’ ninth in a row and boosted their record to 48-13 against teams with records under .500. They remain 1½ games behind the San Francisco Giants in the NL West because the Giants hit three home runs in the last three innings to come back and defeat the Oakland A’s.

Scherzer sailed through 4 2/3 innings on 78 pitches yet needed 25 to get the final out in the fifth. Brandon Nimmo homered off the right-field foul pole — his third hit of the game — Jeff McNeil doubled, Pete Alonso was hit by a pitch and Michael Conforto walked to load the bases.

That brought up J.D. Davis and the Dodger Stadium crowd of 44,783 stood and exhorted Scherzer to finish him — and the inning — off. He did, setting up Davis with sliders then getting him to swing and miss at a 96-mph fastball on a 2-2 count. But Scherzer’s pitch count had risen to 103, and he was done.

"Usually when the crowd gets loud, the adrenaline kicks in and brings you to life," Scherzer said. "Today I didn't think that would benefit me. I had to stay more composed because my fastball was leaking inside. That's why I hit Alonso with the pitch."

Meanwhile, Mets left-hander and former Dodger Rich Hill needed only 71 pitches to get through five, flummoxing hitters with off-speed pitches, including a curveball that hovered around 70 mph.

Three of those pitches ended up in the seats, however, and the Dodgers led 3-1 when the starters departed.

Trea Turner, who had three hits for his fifth multi-hit game in the last six, led off the first inning with his first homer as a Dodger. With one out, Albert Pujols, the oldest player in the major leagues at 41 years, 217 days, stepped in against Hill, the oldest pitcher at 41 years, 163 days.

Yes, it was one for the aged. And it was over in an eye-blink.

Pujols drove Hill’s first-pitch fastball over the right-center field wall for his 15th home run of the season and 677th of his storied career. It was his first home run against Hill in 14 years, when he was a St. Louis Cardinal and Hill was a Chicago Cub.

"I love looking at the scoreboard when he comes up to bat and read his career numbers," Trea Turner said. "Nearly 3,300 hits, 660-some home runs. It's unbelievable."

Chris Taylor’s homer to dead center in the fourth extended the lead to 3-0 and the Dodgers tacked on one more in the sixth when a leadoff single by pinch-hitter Matt Beaty was followed by three consecutive walks issued by reliever Miguel Castro.

Will Smith, Cody Bellinger and pinch-hitter Justin Turner couldn’t deliver with the bases loaded, squandering an opportunity to put the game away. That regret resounded when reliever Blake Treinen surrendered Alonso’s 28th home run in the seventh — a two-out, two-run shot — tightening the gap to 4-3. They were the first earned runs allowed by Treinen since June 23, spanning 23 appearances.

"Obviously, in that sixth inning we’ve got to be better," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "If we'd have delivered there, we wouldn’t have had to use the leverage [relievers].

In addition to Treinen, that meant Corey Knebel and Kenley Jansen. Knebel retired the Mets in the eighth and it was up to Jansen in the ninth.

He hit Kevin Pillar in the arm to lead off the inning, and Pillar advanced to second on a flyout to left field by Nimmo. Jansen struck out McNeil for the second out, bringing up Alonso, the reigning home run derby champion and the Mets' only consistent long-ball threat.

Smith, the Dodgers catcher, looked to the dugout to see if perhaps Alonso would be walked intentionally. Jansen picked at a finger blister. The infielders convened on the mound. Then Jansen went to work, throwing two 95-mph sinkers to get ahead, wasting a slider in the dirt, then throwing a 96-mph cutter slightly above the strike zone to get Alonso on a check swing for his 27th save.

One thing Scherzer doesn't do well

Scherzer flied out in his only at-bat, making him 0 for 42 this season. He is hitless in 45 plate appearances (he has two sacrifice bunts and one sacrifice fly). And he’s creeping toward a dubious record.

Wei-Yin Chen of the 2016 Miami Marlins was hitless in 49 plate appearances, the major league record of futility for a pitcher. Chen was 0 for 44 with five sacrifice bunts.

Scherzer hasn’t always been a horrible hitter. As recently as 2018, he batted .243 with the Washington Nationals. This season he was 0 for 35 with the Nationals and is 0 for seven since being traded to the Dodgers.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Offensive woes haunt Mets in another close loss to Dodgers: 'We just can’t finish what we start'

    Saturday’s game between the Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers was the worst kind of déjà vu for fans watching.

  • How LaMonte Wade Jr. came through for Giants in win vs. Athletics

    LaMonte Wade Jr. came up with yet another huge late-game hit for the Giants. He said there's a reason he's so calm in those moments.

  • Zach Eflin injury: Phillies pitcher makes rehab start with Double A Reading

    The Phillies did not get Rhys Hoskins back on Saturday night in San Diego, but they did have Zach Eflin make a promising step as he works toward rejoining the rotation.

  • Still a chance Francisco Lindor and Javier Baez could play Sunday, says Luis Rojas

    Though no decision has been made, there is still a chance Javier Baez and Francisco Lindor could play on Sunday against the Dodgers, Luis Rojas said Saturday afternoon.

  • Dodgers hold off Mets 3-2 to extend win streak to eight

    Walker Buehler pitched two-run ball into the eighth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the New York Mets 3-2 Friday night for their eighth straight win. Buehler (13-2) struck out eight and allowed six hits over 7 2/3 innings as Los Angeles improved to 5-0 against the Mets over the past eight days, including a three-game sweep in New York last weekend. Trea Turner had two hits and two runs.

  • Pacquiao makes weight for welterweight title fight

    Manny Pacquiao and Yordenis Ugas both made weight then came face-to-face for the cameras at the weigh-in ahead of their Saturday world title welterweight showdown in Las Vegas.

  • Backed by 3 HRs, Scherzer leads Dodgers past Mets 4-3

    Trea Turner, Albert Pujols and Chris Taylor each homered, and Max Scherzer won for the third time in four starts since being acquired as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the slumping New York Mets 4-3 Saturday. The surging Dodgers have won nine consecutive games, matching a season-best win streak. Six of those wins have come against the Mets, who have dropped eight of nine overall.

  • Yankees takeaways from Saturday's 7-1 win, including New York's five-run fifth

    The Yankees broke out for five runs in the fifth inning on their way to a second straight blow out win vs. the Twins. New York has now won nine straight and is 20 games over .500 for the first time in 2021.

  • Winds threaten to fan destructive California wildfire

    Crews were digging in and burning out fire lines amid another round of high winds Saturday contributed to the fury to a Northern California wildfire. “We have a firefight ahead of us and the wind today is going to make it very challenging," said Keith Wade, a spokesman with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire. The Caldor Fire in the northern Sierra Nevada already destroyed dozens of homes, and authorities on Friday closed down a 46-mile (74-kilometer) stretch of Interstate 50, the main route between the state capital of Sacramento and Lake Tahoe on the Nevada state line.

  • Terry Collins on Noah Syndergaard: He could be one of the best closers in MLB | Baseball Night in NY

    On Baseball Night in New York, Doug Williams, John Harp and Terry Collins discuss Noah Syndergaard's potential as a reliever. Harper believes Syndergaard is built to be a top notch reliever while Collins says Syndergaard could be one of the best closers in the league. Watch more Baseball Night in NY: https://sny.tv/shows/baseball-night-in-ny About Baseball Night in New York: On Baseball Night in New York, host Doug Williams is joined by a cast of leading New York baseball writers and other experts to discuss the latest off-season news involving the New York Mets, Yankees, and key division rivals. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv ​ Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Giants observations: LaMonte Wade Jr.'s homer powers 6-5 win

    LaMonte Wade Jr. came through in a pinch with a monster homer in the ninth inning to push the Giants past the A's.

  • Red-hot Dodgers beat Mets, optimistic in Mookie Betts' return soon

    The Dodgers defeated the New York Mets 4-1 on Thursday at Dodger Stadium.

  • Here’s why the Broncos passed on Justin Fields

    The Broncos are one of the teams that might wind up regretting passing on Bears rookie Justin Fields.

  • Cole pitches streaking Yanks past Twins; Sunday's game PPD

    Gerrit Cole struck out Josh Donaldson with the bases loaded to end the fifth inning and got through the sixth throwing shutout ball, and the New York Yankees beat the Minnesota Twins 7-1 Saturday for their season-high ninth straight win. Giancarlo Stanton had a two-run double during a five-run fifth and Luke Voit remained red hot as the Yankees moved to 21-5 since dropping three of four at Boston in late July. Bronx-raised Yankees infielder Andrew Velazquez hit his first career homer in the eighth inning, bringing his family in the stands to tears.

  • Tyler Glasnow has ideas about the Rays’ attendance issues

    ST. PETERSBURG — Tyler Glasnow has the Rays’ attendance problems at Tropicana Field figured out. What has been an issue for most of their 24 seasons, has been gaining importance as the 2027 end of the Tropicana Field lease nears, was spotlighted in recent days by record lows for Rays games, boiled down to one simple sentence from the pitcher as to why fans don’t make it to the domed stadium in ...

  • Ella Bruning makes history in Texas' win vs. Washington in Little League Baseball World Series

    Ella Bruning, the only girl in this year's Little League Baseball World Series and just the 20th to play in competition, helped Texas beat Washington.

  • Mike Trout, now in his fourth month on the injured list, speaks, and he's 'going crazy'

    Mike Trout spoke to the media Saturday to discuss the toll of his rehab on his mental health and what the future might hold.

  • White Sox' Tony La Russa regrets use of Craig Kimbrel vs. Rays

    Even after the White Sox' thrilling extra-inning win, Tony La Russa beat himself up over the way he handled Craig Kimbrel on Friday.

  • WATCH: Justin Fields takes vicious, illegal hit, loses helmet

    Justin Fields got absolutely hammered high. Watch the illegal hit, but hide the women and children.

  • Entire 100-meter dash field posts sub-10 second finish in historic first

    It took decades for a runner to officially beat 10 seconds. Now, it's the norm.