Max Scherzer explains union's 'outrage' and why MLBPA is continuing the 'fight' for players | MLBPA News Conference
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- New York MetsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Max ScherzerAmerican baseball player
Mets pitcher and MLBPA union rep Max Scherzer discusses some of the issues the players and the owners are not seeing eye to eye on. Scherzer explains some of the things that have brewing since the last CBA including service time, playoff format and luxury tax.