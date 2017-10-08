Max Scherzer expects to throw 100 pitches in NLDS Game 3 start

Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post reports that Nationals starter Max Scherzer expects to throw 100 pitches in his start against the Cubs in Game 3 of the NLDS. Janes adds that Scherzer also plans to be available out of the bullpen in the event there is a Game 5.

Scherzer has been dealing with a hamstring injury suffered during his last start of the regular season. He wasn’t healthy enough to start Games 1 or 2, but the Nationals are certainly thankful he’s able to participate at all in the NLDS.

The Cubs will counter with Jose Quintana for Sunday’s Game 3, which starts at 4 PM ET. The series is tied at one game apiece.

