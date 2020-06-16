Max Scherzer challenges the league to designate ‘where and when’ for the season

Monday was filled with bickering and finger-pointing, more fatigue and once again little to no progress. Perhaps even steps backward.

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred said his confidence level -- once 100 percent -- has begun to recede. He's now less than 100 percent confident a season will occur, he told ESPN. The union followed that claim by saying Manfred's latest comments were "disgusting" and grumbled back at him.

Max Scherzer then stopped by on Twitter. He's sent two prior tweets since negotiating intensity began to rise in recent weeks. Both became significant markers for commentary from one of the most influential voices in the players' union.

Monday night, Scherzer piled onto Manfred.

"Rob Manfred and the owners are walking back on their word...AGAIN. The fans do not deserve this. So I'll say it one more time, tell us when and where."

So, if you had June 15 as the day this all moved toward imploding, congratulations.

Scherzer is using language from a Saturday night MLBPA statement which said the players just needed to know "where and when" the season will start. They are basically taunting Manfred to come through on his guarantee of Major League Baseball in 2020.

What's to come next, after all the noise, is a decision by baseball's team owners. They need to tell Manfred to impose a limited, 50-game season or agree to the players' terms for full prorated salaries and something around a 70-game season. Both options carry troubling offshoots.

Here is the overarching fact: none of this is good. It's problematic now, will be so again in 2021, and be a relative hellstorm after the 2021 season when a new CBA agreement has to be determined.

