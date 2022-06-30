Max Scherzer buys postgame spread for Mets’ minor leaguers after rehab start

Scherzer buys postgame spread for minor leaguers after rehab start originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Mets starter Max Scherzer is nearing his return from a left oblique strain that’s sidelined him since May 18. The longtime Nationals ace could take the mound as soon as Monday for New York’s game against the Cincinnati Reds after making a pair of rehab starts for the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

Though his time in Binghamton didn’t last long, Scherzer made sure to take care of his temporary teammates by paying for their postgame spread following his start Wednesday.

Reliever Josh Hejka confirmed there was plenty of food.

Scherzer also had the opportunity to work with top Mets prospect Francisco Álvarez, a catcher out of Venezuela ranked seventh on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 rankings. Though the Mets have already invested a four-year, $40.6 million deal in veteran backstop James McCann, Álvarez is not far off from being MLB-ready and could join the team even as a DH down the stretch should he continue raking in the minors.

“He’s seen these hitters more than I have, so he had different thoughts on situations where he felt he was right,” Scherzer told reporters Wednesday. “Sometimes I felt like I was right. That’s a process of throwing to a young kid for the first time. So he made some adjustments along the way, worked with me pretty well. So [I’m] excited to see what he can do.”

The Mets could really use the boost to their rotation that Scherzer will provide. New York went just 13-12 during the month of June, watching its lead over the Atlanta Braves in the NL East dwindle from a season-high 10 and a half games May 31 down to just three entering play Thursday.

With two-time Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom still having yet to throw a pitch in an MLB game this season, the Mets will look to Scherzer to pick right up where he left off prior to the injury when he posted a 2.54 ERA with 59 strikeouts over his first eight starts.