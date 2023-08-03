Max Scherzer bounces back from rough 1st inning to get W in Rangers debut

Max Scherzer's New York Mets career was a mixed bag. His Texas Rangers career started on a similar track Thursday.

In his first start since the blockbuster trade that sent him out of New York (at his request), the three-time Cy Young Award winner allowed seven hits and three runs, all earned, in six innings while striking out nine and walking two against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday.

He got the win in a 5-3 Rangers victory.

One inning into the game, Scherzer's debut appeared to be a brewing disaster. He allowed all three of those runs in a rally in the top of the first, walking in a run then allowing a two-run single to Gavin Sheets. The 39-year-old right-hander got out of it, but only after throwing 37 pitches.

The next five innings were something different. Scherzer threw five scoreless innings while striking out seven, throwing only 68 pitches. He looked like the pitcher the Mets were once hoping for, with that desire now transferred to the Rangers.

The underlying numbers of Scherzer's start weren't too different than what he had been doing for the Mets this season. He threw his four-seamer a little more often than usual, but nowhere close to his most this season, while his velocity stayed the same. His spin rates did go down a tick across the board, though that could be due to any number of factors.

The Rangers acquired Scherzer in exchange for top 100 infield prospect Luisangel Acuña in a trade that will also see the Mets pay down all but $22 million of the money remaining on his three-year, $130 million contract.

The Rangers are the sixth team of Max Scherzer's MLB career. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

The trade was reportedly at the behest of Scherzer, who expressed displeasure to reporters after the Mets traded David Robertson and later claimed general manager Billy Eppler told him the team didn't plan to contend until 2025. Seeking a trade to a contender, Scherzer guaranteed his 2024 player option as part of the deal that sent him to the Rangers.

Thursday's win improved the Rangers' record to 63-46, one game ahead of the Houston Astros for first place in the AL West. Given that the Astros acquired the other highly paid former Cy Young winner in the Mets' rotation, Justin Verlander, that division figures to be one of the most interesting the league as we head down the stretch.