Max Scherzer becomes fifth in MLB history with 100 double-digit strikeout games

Just four innings into Saturday's contest with the New York Yankees, Max Scherzer etched his name into the MLB record books once again.

With his 10th strikeout in the second matchup of a three-game series between the Nationals and the Yankees, Scherzer recorded his 100th game with double-digit strikeouts, becoming just the fifth player in MLB history to accomplish such a feat.

The others that came before him? Nolan Ryan, Randy Johnson, Roger Clemens and Pedro Mártinez.

As if adding his name amongst that list of legends wasn't enough, Scherzer went on to set a new record for the most strikeouts for a visiting pitcher at the new Yankee Stadium, with his 14th coming before the start of the 8th inning.

Max Scherzer is just dealing against the Yankees



This historic performance comes less than a week after Scherzer pitched a complete game against the Marlins and welcomed his son, Derek, into the world on the same day. It seems as though one momentous accomplishment on any given day just simply isn't enough for the three-time NL strikeout leader.

In his 14th major league season, Scherzer continues to add to the long list of historic performances he's put together throughout his career.