Max Scherzer, Aníbal Sánchez share sweet moment after Nationals' World Series win

It's been a long road for pitchers Max Scherzer and Aníbal Sánchez.

The two 35-year-old Washington Nationals pitchers have been in the MLB since 2008 and 2006, respectively — and both became World Series champions for the first time on Wednesday night.

Scherzer and Sánchez's history goes back further than this historic Nationals team, though. The pitchers were previously teammates on the Detroit Tigers from 2012 to 2014, a stretch that included three postseason berths but no rings to show for it. The team's lone Fall Classic appearance in 2012 ended in a sweep by the San Francisco Giants.

But now, after a 6-2 Game 7 victory over the Houston Astros, the two MLB veterans are finally champs.

It was understandably an emotional night for all Nationals players, but one sweet moment between Scherzer and Sánchez stuck out. Shortly after the dugouts emptied and the entire team rushed the field, the two pitchers tearfully embraced and reminisced about how far they had come.

"We won one," a crying Sánchez said in a clip posted to Twitter by Cut4. "We finally won one."





The victory on Wednesday wasn't just a first for Scherzer and Sánchez. It was also the first for the Nationals franchise, which relocated to Washington, D.C. from Montreal in 2005.