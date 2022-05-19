With Max Scherzer out, here are 6 possibilities to fill his spot in Mets' rotation

NEW YORK — The Mets cannot seem to catch a break with the health of their starting rotation.

Max Scherzer is the latest Mets starter to be hampered with an injury as the team announced Thursday that he had suffered a moderate to high-grade oblique strain that will keep him out between six and eight weeks.

Scherzer pulled himself from his Wednesday start with two outs in the top of the sixth inning after he felt a "zing" in his side while throwing the 87th pitch of his outing.

Scherzer's injury is the latest in a laundry list of maladies among Mets pitchers. Jacob deGrom just recently began throwing long toss as he works back from a stress reaction in his right scapula that was discovered late in spring training.

Tylor Megill, deGrom's replacement, hit the 15-day IL on Sunday after it was discovered that he had right biceps tendinitis. Taijuan Walker missed two starts early in the season with right shoulder bursitis.

New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer talks to teammates during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

In the bullpen, Sean Reid-Foley was shut down for the season after undergoing surgery to repair a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow. Trevor May, meanwhile, was shut down for at least four weeks with a stress reaction on the lower portion of his humerus.

With attrition setting in on the Mets' rotation, here are some names who could fill in during a time of need:

Trevor Williams

New York Mets' Trevor Williams pitches during the first inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in New York.

Earlier in the season, Buck Showalter said he was not quite sure what role Williams would fill. He served in middle relief, long relief and as a spot starter.

With the injuries to Megill and Scherzer, Williams' spot on the mound in the first inning could become more defined.

Williams turned in an impressive outing in his second start of the season on Tuesday against the Cardinals. He threw four scoreless innings with six strikeouts and four hits while throwing a season-high 65 pitches.

The 30-year-old, who spent the better part of five seasons as a starter, could be putting on an old hat in a time of need.

David Peterson

New York Mets starting pitcher David Peterson (23) throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, April 22, 2022, in Phoenix.

Walker's return squeezed the southpaw out of the rotation, but he put himself in Showalter's good graces with four solid outings, including three starts, to start the season.

In his time with the Mets this season, Peterson has posted a 1-0 record with a 1.89 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 16 strikeouts across 19 innings.

Since returning to pitch in Syracuse following his May 3 start against the Braves, Peterson has not allowed run in 11 innings with 14 strikeouts while allowing seven hits and five walks.

Last season, Peterson made 15 starts with the Mets, registering a 2-6 record with a 5.54 ERA and 1.40 WHIP in 66⅔ innings.

Thomas Szapucki

New York Mets pitching prospect Thomas Szapucki during spring training in Port St. Lucie, Florida in 2020.

A season ago, Szapucki, who was the Mets' fifth-round pick in 2015, made his major-league debut in a blowout 20-2 loss to the Braves on June 30.

Szapucki has had a bumpy journey since joining the franchise. The left-hander underwent Tommy John surgery in 2017 and missed the entire 2018 season. Then, after rising to Double-A Binghamton, the 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his first full season in Triple-A Syracuse last season, he posted an 0-4 record with a 4.10 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 41⅔ innings.

He's been much better this season in Syracuse, working to a 3.00 ERA, and despite an 0-3 record, Szapucki has struck out 29 batters in 21 innings with a 1.38 WHIP.

Julio Teheran

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Julio Teheran throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

The 31-year-old right-hander has not quite given up on baseball despite only pitching in one game last season for the Tigers following a shoulder strain.

Teheran is not far away. He's currently pitching for the Staten Island FerryHawks in the independent Atlantic League. In five starts there, he has pitched to a 1.30 ERA across 27⅔ innings while striking out 27 batters.

That's much better than the last time he appeared regularly in the big leagues in 2020 when he had 10.05 ERA in nine starts for the Angels, allowing 35 runs in 31⅓ innings.

It might be worth a shot to see if he has any of the form left that made him a two-time All-Star earlier in his career with the Braves.

Brett Anderson

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brett Anderson (25) throws against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at American Family Field on Sep 22, 2021, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The 34-year-old right-hander is one of the biggest names remaining among free agent pitchers.

Anderson has been consistent throughout his career, which spans stints with six different teams.

He spent the last two seasons with the Brewers and racked up a 4-9 record with a 4.22 ERA in 24 starts last season.

He was limited late with a shoulder contusion and left off the Brewers' playoff roster. But with a lifetime ERA of 4.07 and WHIP of 1.33, could it be worth reaching out in this major time of need?

Tyler Mahle a trade target?

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Tyler Mahle throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Los Angeles.

Less than two months into the season, the Reds are in a freefall, and entered Thursday with a 10-26 record — worst in MLB.

According to MLB insider Peter Gammons, the Reds are willing to discuss potential trades for right-hander Tyler Mahle, who is under team control through the 2023 season.

Last season, the 27-year-old posted a 13-6 record with a 3.75 ERA and 210 strikeouts in 180 innings. But so far in 2022, Mahle is off to a rough start, going 2-4 with a 5.89 ERA in eight starts.

Some questions would be would the Mets be willing to take on Mahle's $5.5 million contract to load up the rotation and are they willing to give up any large pieces to sure up their immediate concerns with the holes in their rotation?

