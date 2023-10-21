Max Redmon's touchdown leads Cardinal Newman past Benjamin for District 5-1M title

WEST PALM BEACH — Max Redmon kept telling Cardinal Newman’s quarterbacks that he was open Friday night.

It’s a good thing for the Crusaders that Jyron Hughley was listening.

Hughley connected with Redmon on the game-winning score, a 12-yard touchdown pass midway through the fourth quarter, to give Cardinal Newman a 17-14 win over rival Benjamin in the District 5-1M championship game on Friday night.

“They called a play. We ran it before. I was open every single time. I told my QB. He was rushing out of the pocket, luckily he stayed in, got the ball delivered and the rest is history. Made a play, scored a touchdown. I trust him. If it’s there, he’ll throw it. If it’s not, he’ll keep it and make a better play.

“It feels great. It’s every kid’s dream. Just to go and win this game for my team in a rivalry game that – I wouldn’t say we don’t like – but (I’m) just going to say it. We don’t like them.”

Redman made impact plays on both sides of the ball Friday. The 6-foot, 185-pound junior helped the Crusaders defense keep Benjamin star running back Chauncey Bowens in check throughout the night. Redmon had multiple tackles at or near the line of scrimmage.

“Max played near every snap on both sides,” Cardinal Newman coach Jack Daniels said. “We were able to sneak him out (on the touchdown pass). I don’t even know if that’s where he was supposed to be, but Jy broke the pocket. I thought he was going to run it to be honest with you. He found Max. Max was able to split a couple tackles. It was just a really good football play by both of those guys.”

Daniels raves about Redmon’s high football IQ, physicality and versatility. Those attributes are a big reason why Redmon’s recruiting took off during the spring.

His offer list includes Florida State, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisville, Minnesota, Pitt and UCF. USF offered earlier this month.

But with almost 14 months before he can sign, Redmon has plenty of time to narrow his focus.

“Too soon,” Redmon said.

Recruiting notes

Benjamin junior athlete Amaree Williams scored on a 30-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter to give the Buccaneers a 14-10 lead. He also had multiple tackles, including a big sack in the fourth quarter and drew a pass interference call in the end zone near the end of the first half to set up Benjamin’s first touchdown. Williams has offers from Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Oregon, Penn State and others. He is considered one of the state’s premier recruits in the class of 2025.

Cardinal Newman junior running back Jaylin Brown scored a rushing touchdown in the first quarter and also had several big runs down the stretch to help Cardinal Newman run out the clock. Brown has an offer from West Virginia.

Benjamin sophomore linebacker Adam Balogoun-Ali played really well Friday, making plays all over the field for Buccaneers. The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder’s offers include Florida, Kentucky and Miami.

