Max Pacioretty with a Goal vs. Arizona Coyotes
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Max Pacioretty (Vegas Golden Knights) with a Goal vs. Arizona Coyotes, 04/09/2021
Max Pacioretty (Vegas Golden Knights) with a Goal vs. Arizona Coyotes, 04/09/2021
ONE is counting on Johnson and Alvarez to help it build a broader fanbase in the U.S.
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) Gonzaga guard Joel Ayayi declared for the NBA draft Friday and will skip his senior season. The school said Ayayi will hire an agent and pursue a professional career. ''My four years at Gonzaga have been unforgettable and some of the most special times in my life,'' Ayayi said in a news release.
Vettori appreciates Holland taking the fight, but he’s hardly impressed with the attributes the 10th-ranked Holland brings to the table.
We have officially reached the stretch run of the 2020-21 campaign with plenty left unsettled.
Is it still too soon for a Ryan Garcia vs Devin Haney fight or do both still need to prove themselves before a blockbuster showdown?
NEW ORLEANS (AP) Zion Williamson scored 14 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter and the New Orleans Pelicans held on to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 101-94 on Friday night. Williamson scored the first six points of the fourth quarter and eight of the Pelicans' first 10, extending an eight-point lead to 86-71. Brandon Ingram added 17 points, but shot 5 of 21 in his first game back after missing five with a right foot injury.
The Masters returns to its traditional date this week as the year's first major at Augusta National and Dustin Johnson is the man to beat on a layout that, while familiar, will play and look much different than the one he triumphed on five months ago. Colorful, blooming azaleas set against emerald fairways and greens will be back on full display in stark contrast to the autumn foliage that created a rather unique setting last year when COVID-19 forced the Masters to be played in November. A win for Johnson, whose 20-under total last year broke the Masters record shared by Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth, would put him in elite company.
Cat Zingano is now 2-for-2 in Bellator and has her hopes up for a featherweight title shot after a nice showing.
Analyst have Sewell dropping out of the top 10
First things first, I poppa…. no wait. That's a Biggie Smalls lyric. First things first, it's important to reiterate that mock drafts are exercises meant to explore the various possibilities of what a draft may look like. While those who take mock ...
McCord was barred from covering the yearly event at Augusta National over comments he made on a broadcast way back in 1994.
Bruins defenseman Kevan Miller had some surprising comments about why he respects Capitals forward Tom Wilson despite his bad reputation across the league.
If this is Jordan Spieth without yet being able to swing a club properly then the rest of the field had better watch out. The boy wonder is back. An already intriguing Masters leaderboard was lent a whole new dimension by the return of the 2015 champion to the sharp end of proceedings. Spieth’s second round 68, which has left the Texan at five-under for the tournament in a share of fourth place, two off the lead of England’s Justin Rose, was one thing. The 27-year-old was solid tee to green, hitting 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation. It was when he warned afterwards that he was feeling more and more comfortable, and still had plenty of room for improvement, that his rivals’ hearts must have sunk. The last thing they need is the Spieth of old stalking these fairways and greens again. Put simply, Spieth is a stone-cold killer around these green and pleasant lands. At least, he used to be. There was a time when you could stake your mortgage on the Texan contending in Masters week. Remember his first three trips to Augusta? Second (2014), first (2015) and second again (2016). He was a 20-year-old phenomenon; a natural with a freakishly hot putter. That 2016 tournament proved to be something of a setback, however. Two balls dumped into Rae’s Creek at the 12th on the final day handed the initiative to Danny Willett and Spieth’s career has never really been the same since. Although he won the Open at Birkdale in 2017 (as career setbacks go, it’s all relative), the aura of invincibility had gone, and his bullet-proof confidence with it. By January of this year, the former world No 1 was on the verge of dropping out of the world’s top 100. Spieth has slowly turned his fortunes around over the last few months, building form and confidence week by week, culminating in last week’s victory on home soil at the Valero Texas Open, his first in almost four years. He still doesn’t look completely like the Spieth of old. But he is getting there. A solitary birdie going out was followed by four coming back, mixed with one bogey on his bogey hole, the par-three 12th, when he found the greenside bunker. He bounced back immediately with birdie at the par-five 13th, laying up wisely after finding the pine needles off the tee, and finished the round looking more and more like he meant business. But for a triple-bogey seven on the par-four ninth on Thursday, Spieth might be leading the field now.
Aaron Judge will be out of the Yankees' lineup for the second straight game on Friday as he continues to deal with some 'side soreness.'
Kansas City Chiefs OL Mike Remmers was listed as the Minnesota Vikings' worst free agency signing of the past decade.
The five players had all struggled to keep their place on the squad, and will not be suiting up in burgundy and gold in 2021.
NFL releases Philadelphia Eagles' official 2021 draft hats
The linebacker jokingly wants to know if his QB is interested in a number switch.
Bellator 256 takes place Friday, and you can join us for a live video stream and official results beginning at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT).
The 49ers already made one big trade in the 2021 NFL draft, it wouldn't be a surprise to see them make more.