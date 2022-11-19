Max Murrell: 'Aggressive mindset' fueled Stanford's win over Cal Poly
Max Murrell caught up with Pac-12 Networks after scoring 15 points and draining four 3-pointers in Stanford men's basketball's 80-43 win over Cal Poly.
Max Murrell caught up with Pac-12 Networks after scoring 15 points and draining four 3-pointers in Stanford men's basketball's 80-43 win over Cal Poly.
Don Bell reports.
After starting slow, No. 8 UCLA takes the lead before No. 19 Illinois surges to erase a 15-point deficit, delivering the Bruins their first loss of the season.
Each week during the 2022-23 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into some of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.
Steph Curry and Klay Thompson combined for 44 points in the Warriors' 111-101 win over the New York Knicks.
Stephen A. Smith still believes in Klay Thompson, but that doesn't mean the ESPN analyst and First Take host isnt going to call the Warriors stars current slump as he sees it.
Unlike the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers, the Warriors still have a path out of the basement and back to the penthouse, but it seems the leverage they’ve acquired needs to be put to use.
The Rally: "I'm told there are several teams, including the Lakers and Pistons that are monitoring the situation." NBA Insider @ShamsCharania has the latest on restricted free agent Miles Bridges. Source: Twitter More on this storyline NBA Central: ...
Packers fans booed their team during a Thursday Night Football loss to the Titans, and Aaron Rodgers was left with a short response about the crowd after the game.
Normally when the World Cup comes around, Germans happily wave their country’s flag and enthusiastically back their team. Anyone walking around Berlin this week will struggle to notice any signs of World Cup fervor. There are no flags, no signs, no public viewing events – no indication that the soccer-mad country’s bid for a fifth world title is about to begin with a game against Japan on Tuesday.
Giannis Antetokounmpo had an ugly night at the free throw line, then an ugly moment after the Bucks' loss to the Sixers.
Steph Curry, Jordan Poole's hilariously memeable reaction to a foul call during the Warriors-Knicks game midway through the fourth quarter.
Speaking on the 5 Clubs Podcast, Bryson DeChambeau was remorseful of his bulking regimen and warned against it.
Eric Musselman promised "as long as I'm living" his Razorbacks won't face Bellarmine. Scott Davenport and the Knights could take it as a compliment.
In a zero-hour switcheroo that has all but blindsided official FIFA beer sponsor Anheuser-Busch InBev, Qatari officials have banned beer sales in and around the country’s eight World Cup venues. The decision to slam the door on alcohol sales is a pricey reversal for the brewer’s world-famous Budweiser brand, which has served as the official […]
The Angels trade for Twins infielder Gio Urshela, sending pitcher Alejandro Hidalgo to Minnesota. Angels GM Perry Minasian explains why he made the move.
Andrey Rublev rallied to upset second-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas and reach the final four of the ATP Finals on Friday.
The Boston Celtics tied a franchise record with their incredible 3-point shooting in the first quarter of Friday night's game vs. the New Orleans Pelicans.
After posting his first double-double in over a year, the Brooklyn Nets are encouraged by Ben Simmons' recent play.
Anthony Davis had 38 points and 16 rebounds, Lonnie Walker added 17 points and the Los Angeles Lakers held off the Detroit Pistons 128-121 on Friday night to win consecutive games for only the second time this season. LeBron James missed his third straight game with a left groin strain for the Lakers, unable to return even after his struggling team had the previous four days off.
With Oscar Tshiebwe back and No. 2 Gonzaga up next, the Kentucky basketball team is still finding itself amid a winning mentality.