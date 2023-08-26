Max Muncy's two-run homer (30)

The Dodgers have gone 13-1 so far in August and hold a nine-game lead in the NL West.
Holloway took down "The Korean Zombie" in the third round.
Absent a win Saturday night on the high banks of Daytona, Chase Elliott will miss the Cup Series playoffs for the first time in seven years.
Busch hasn't raced since suffering a concussion at Pocono in July of 2022.
A late penalty kick from Bruno Fernandes sealed the win for United.
The victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
There were boos, yes, but overall a warm reception for the former Red Sox star.
Red rookie Spencer Steer seemed to make a great catch ... but didn't.
Biles once again landed a move that no other female gymnast bothers attempting.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Some fantasy offenses just start themselves. Scott Pianowski identifies five for the 2023 season.
These six players have varying degrees of questions but also offer major fantasy upside. Our analysts explore their wide range of outcomes.
The 2023 season sees the end of rivalries, regional conferences and a four-team playoff. Whatever's coming next, it won't look anything like this.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski analyzes the final results of a recent Yahoo Fantasy Superflex mock draft.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Check out our initial batch of fantasy football tight end rankings for 2023 draft season!
Lance figures to get a lot of playing time on Friday night against the Chargers.
No team has won three straight national titles since Minnesota in the 1930s.
Ohtani’s free agency will now have complications. That won’t stop a horde of eager suitors from offering hundreds of millions of dollars, but it might change the shape of the eventual deal.
The Aces are 30-4 with six more games to go.