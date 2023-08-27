Max Muncy's RBI single
Max Muncy smokes a line drive to left field for a single, driving home Freddie Freeman to give the Dodgers their second run of the game
Max Muncy smokes a line drive to left field for a single, driving home Freddie Freeman to give the Dodgers their second run of the game
Stay updated with Yahoo Sports as the 53-man deadline on Aug. 29 approaches.
The NFL preseason comes to a close this week. Here's how to watch Sunday's final game: Texans vs. Saints.
The program informed its athletes of the decision on Sunday morning, according to ESPN. It was reportedly "devastating" for the team, 20 of whom are seniors.
Two NFL preseason games have been suspended in the past week.
Silseth was in clear pain while trainers attended to him.
Holloway took down "The Korean Zombie" in the third round.
Aaron Rodgers took his first snaps as Jets quarterback.
The U.S. got out to a slow start as it adjusted to the aggressive style of international play.
A late penalty kick from Bruno Fernandes sealed the win for United.
Red rookie Spencer Steer seemed to make a great catch ... but didn't.
F1 returns from its summer break this weekend for round 14 of the 2023 world championship at the Dutch Grand Prix.
The Niners picked Sam Darnold over Lance to back up Brock Purdy.
These six players have varying degrees of questions but also offer major fantasy upside. Our analysts explore their wide range of outcomes.
The Cowboys will appear on "Sunday Night Football" three times in 2023.
President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden were unable to attend the event.
The demand to see Messi in America is only rising, with ticketing agencies reporting wild numbers for Saturday's Inter Miami-Red Bulls match in New York. Will Messi actually play?
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Check out our initial batch of fantasy football tight end rankings for 2023 draft season!
The 2023 season sees the end of rivalries, regional conferences and a four-team playoff. Whatever's coming next, it won't look anything like this.
There are several second-year receivers ready to take their game, and fantasy managers, to the next level this season.