Max Muncy's go-ahead 3-run HR
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Max Muncy launches a three-run home run to right-center field, giving the Dodgers a 6-5 lead in the 7th inning
Max Muncy launches a three-run home run to right-center field, giving the Dodgers a 6-5 lead in the 7th inning
Balanced offense paces Royals past Blue Jays, 7-5
Justin Turner crushes a three-run home run to center field to score Julio Urías and Chris Taylor, giving the Dodgers a 3-2 lead in the 3rd
The game’s biggest early surprise comes in the form of an opponent not generally expected to present a threat to the Yankees this year. The overlooked Boston Red Sox have that ineffable feeling of a good team.
Goldman (GS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 89.99% and 47.94%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 2021. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
Manager Dave Roberts and the Los Angeles Dodgers started Jackie Robinson Day several hours before Thursday night's game against the Colorado Rockies.
San Diego rookie Ryan Weathers makes his first big league start when Mookie Betts and the champion Dodgers visit Petco Park in the first matchup this season between the NL West rivals. Los Angeles swept the Padres in the NL Division Series last year, and both teams added more stars in the offseason. The series opener could mark the return of San Diego shortstop Fernando Tatís Jr., who's eligible to come off the disabled list after partially dislocating his shoulder.
Ryan McMahon crushes a solo home run to right field to put the Rockies on the board in the 1st inning
Top assists from Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics, 04/15/2021
The birth of the four striped cubs on March 12 came after more than 20 years of efforts by the zoo's tiger breeding program to reproduce the endangered animals."It was a normal birth, everything went well and she's now started to carry out her role as a mother, she's a good mother,'' said Angel Pachy, a tiger specialist at the zoo."And something else that has brought us a lot of joy is that among the cubs was a white tiger. A white tiger had never been born in Cuba. We have reports of all the births in all the zoos in the country since zoos came into existence in Cuba and we've never had a white tiger so we are even happier because white tigers are very rare in nature and there are very few of them," he added.White tigers are a genetic variation of the better-known orange Bengal tigers. Thousands of tigers once roamed the forests in Bangladesh, India and Nepal. But their numbers have plummeted to just about 2,500 now, wildlife experts say. Poaching, deforestation and over-hunting have all taken their toll on the tigers.
The Detroit Tigers lost to the Oakland Athletics, 8-4, on April 15, 2021 in the first game of a four-game series.
Johnson, 45, is racing part-time in IndyCar over the next two seasons after his retirement from NASCAR.
Cuban's Mavericks are in seventh place in the West, leaving them vulnerable to the play-in games.
The 23-year-old has been open about his long-term effects after contracting COVID-19 in January.
Gary Player's son has been banned from Augusta National after using a solemn ceremony as a chance to advertise golf balls.
"The Mac is back in Sin City! Full House!" McGregor said Wednesday.
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Charlie Brewer is on course to make a name for himself as Utah's newest quarterback. Since his high school days, when he was lightly recruited before signing with Baylor, Brewer has been driven by a desire to prove doubters wrong. ''I've just always had a competitive nature about me and always enjoyed competing,'' Brewer said.
Gaunt Brothers Racing announced Thursday that Harrison Burton is scheduled to make his NASCAR Cup Series debut April 25 at Talladega Superspeedway. Burton is in his second full season with Joe Gibbs Racing’s efforts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, where he has four career wins — all recorded last season on his way to Sunoco […]
Saddiq Bey (Detroit Pistons) with a deep 3 vs the LA Clippers, 04/14/2021
Jamal Murray went crashing to the floor grabbing his left knee clearly in pain late on Monday night, and had to be helped off the court.
ETSU coach Jason Shay resigned last month, something players believe was forced because Shay supported their protests during the national anthem.