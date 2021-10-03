Max Muncy 'unlikely' to face Giants in NLDS if Dodgers advance

Muncy 'unlikely' for NLDS if Dodgers advance to face Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Giants were dealt a major blow upon learning that they'd be without Brandon Belt for most -- if not all -- of their upcoming playoff run. Suddenly, the rival Los Angeles Dodgers find themselves in a very similar situation.

Both the Giants and Dodgers prevailed in their regular-season finales on Sunday, but the Dodgers might have suffered a huge loss, too. Star first baseman and MVP candidate Max Muncy sustained a left-arm injury in a collision with Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jace Peterson that forced him to leave the game, and it sounds as if he could be out a while.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters that Muncy is "very unlikely" to play in the NL Wild Card Game against the St. Louis Cardinals. And, even if Los Angeles advances, Muncy is "unlikely" to play in the division series against San Francisco.

Muncy has been one of the best hitters in all of MLB this season, and he has been particularly lethal against the Giants, slashing .284/.385/.672 with eight home runs and 12 RBI in 19 games. If he is unable to play in the NLDS -- assuming the Dodgers advance that far -- that inevitably should make San Francisco's task slightly less challenging.

The Giants will host Game 1 of the NLDS at Oracle Park on Friday, Oct. 8. Regardless of which team they're facing, it doesn't sound like Muncy will be in the lineup that night.