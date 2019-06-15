Max Muncy trolls Madison Bumgarner with 'Go get it out of the ocean' shirt originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Max Muncy may not want a feud with Madison Bumgarner, but he isn't letting their beef from last weekend die just yet.

Six days after the Giants ace yelled at Muncy for walking out of the batter's box on a long home run, the Dodgers infielder was wearing a new t-shirt before Friday's game against the Cubs.

Kike Hernandez and Max Muncy both rocking the "Go get it out the ocean" t-shirts during BP 🔥 #Dodgers pic.twitter.com/SERbY7AtrK — Elisa Hernandez (@EHernandezTV) June 14, 2019

Muncy wearing the "go get it out of the ocean" shirt pic.twitter.com/9TvwYtpX5z — Julia (@Hey_itsjuls) June 14, 2019

Dodgers teammate Kike Hernandez got in on the act as well.

The phrase on the shirt is in reference to what Muncy says he yelled back at Bumgarner as he rounded the bases on his homer.

According to Muncy, Bumgarner said 'Don't watch the ball. You run." That prompted Muncy to respond by saying, "If you don't want me to watch the ball, you can go get it out of the ocean."

So a company called RotoWear created a t-shirt with the phrase.

We're fairly certain news of Muncy and Hernandez wearing the shirt will make its way back to Bumgarner and the Giants. They likely won't forget when the two teams meet next week in Los Angeles.

Grab your popcorn because Bumgarner is scheduled to pitch on Thursday in the series finale.