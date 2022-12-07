Max Mitchell placed on non-football injury list, out for season

Billy Riccette
·1 min read

New York Jets’ offensive tackle Max Mitchell has been placed on the non-football injury list and is out for the rest of the season.

Head coach Robert Saleh did not get into specifics on the injury. He would just say that Mitchell’s season is over.

As a result, George Fant is back entrenched as the starting right tackle. Fant took over for Mitchell during Sunday’s loss to the Vikings as Mitchell was struggling.

With Fant as the starter and Mitchell and Cedric Ogbuehi out, Mike Remmers is the backup to Fant at right tackle.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire

