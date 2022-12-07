Max Mitchell placed on non-football injury list, out for season

New York Jets’ offensive tackle Max Mitchell has been placed on the non-football injury list and is out for the rest of the season.

Head coach Robert Saleh did not get into specifics on the injury. He would just say that Mitchell’s season is over.

Robert Saleh says OL Max Mitchell is going on the non-football injury list and will miss the rest of the season. #Jets — Dennis Waszak Jr. (@DWAZ73) December 7, 2022

As a result, George Fant is back entrenched as the starting right tackle. Fant took over for Mitchell during Sunday’s loss to the Vikings as Mitchell was struggling.

With Fant as the starter and Mitchell and Cedric Ogbuehi out, Mike Remmers is the backup to Fant at right tackle.

