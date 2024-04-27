Max Melton taken in the NFL draft! Rutgers defensive back is an Arizona Cardinal

Max Melton went in the second round of the NFL draft, landing with the Arizona Cardinals at No. 43. The former Rutgers standout landed with a team where he will have the chance to make an immediate impact and fill a very pressing need at cornerback.

The talented defensive back is coming off a strong offseason where he solidified a resume that saw him develop into one of the Big Ten’s top defensive players at Rutgers. The Cardinals, in need of help at cornerback, are getting an aggressive defensive presence in the NFL draft who is comfortable playing press coverage.

Melton has good length and is an aggressive, sure tackler. He is also a committed presence in the run defense.

During his four years at Rutgers, Melton was a multi-time All-Big Ten selection. The lead up to his Friday night selection was a tremendous build-up for Melton, starting with his running a 4.39 time in the 40 at the NFL combine.

Across his four years at Rutgers, Melton finished with 113 total tackles, eight interceptions, 20 pass breakups, one forced fumble, and four fumble recoveries in 43 games.

#AZCardinals draft Rutgers CB Max Melton (5-11, 187) at No. 43.

-4.39 40

-40.5″ vertical

-Versatile inside/outside CB

-“Frenetic” playing style pic.twitter.com/KZ8rpYFDpD — Paul Calvisi (@PaulCalvisi) April 27, 2024

The NFL bloodlines that Melton brings to the Cardinals have brought a competitive edge to his game. He is the younger brother of Bo Melton, a wide receiver with the Green Bay Packers.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire