Max Melton accepts invite to Reese’s Senior Bowl

Over the last four years, Max Melton has become a vital part of the Rutgers football defense. That continued during the 2023 campaign as the Melton appeared in all 12 regular season games. On Tuesday, the New Jersey native continued to add to his resume as he accepted an invite to the 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Melton’s trip to the Senior Bowl will come after one of his best seasons as a Scarlet Knight. He recorded 32 total tackles and tied his career-high in interceptions with three. The talented defensive back also made life tough for opposing receivers with nine passes defended.

For Melton, his recent accomplishment will be a big boost heading into the NFL draft. At the Senior Bowl, the Rutgers star will be matched up against the best in the country with dozens of scouts watching. The game is set to take place on February 3 in Mobile, Alabama.

While replacing Melton on defense next year will be challenging for Rutgers, he carved out a memorable legacy. During his time in Piscataway, Melton recorded 114 tackles and eight interceptions. He also reached a significant milestone during the 2023 campaign when he recorded the first sack of his collegiate career.

Now, in a little over two months, Melton will get the opportunity to shine on the national stage, with many in Piscataway cheering him on.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire