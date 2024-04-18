Max Lahiff: Bristol Bears prop signs contract extension

Bristol prop Max Lahiff has extended his contract at the Premiership club.

The 34-year-old has made 83 appearances for the Bears since moving from West Country rivals Bath in 2019 and has played 16 times this season.

Bristol have not disclosed the length of Lahiff's new deal at Ashton Gate.

"Max is a versatile and experienced prop who has played some of his best rugby for the Bears during his five seasons so far with us," director of rugby Pat Lam told the club website.

"His ability to play both tighthead and loosehead is an invaluable quality and his experience, as someone with more than 150 Premiership appearances under his belt, he will continue to be hugely beneficial to our younger players in the front row."