Max Klesmit’s wild scoring run was one of the best in college basketball’s recent history

Wisconsin’s Max Klesmit has stepped up over the past few weeks to spur the Badgers offensively, and the points usually come in bunches for the scoring wing.

20 of his team-high 26 points in Friday’s win over Indiana came in just a 4:30 span of game action as the Badgers ran away from the Hoosiers in a 91-79 victory at home.

According to Wisconsin basketball’s Brandon Harrison, Klesmit’s run was the second-best scoring burst over the last five seasons in college basketball. Wisconsin basketball, a team not necessarily known for explosive offense in recent years, actually has two of the top five runs. D’Mitrik Trice’s flurry against Illinois in 2021 also made the list:

Max Klesmit scored 20 straight points in 4.5 minutes in Friday’s win vs. Indiana. That’s the second-longest scoring run by a major conference player since at least 2018-19. Coincidentally, the 3rd-longest belongs to another Badger at the Kohl Center: pic.twitter.com/azGNTb2Zwr — brandon harrison (@brandonharrison) January 22, 2024

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire