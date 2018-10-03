Max Kellerman: Kevin Durant might not be a top-5 player this season

Well, folks.

The following statement probably is the most ridiculous (there are many adjectives that would suffice here) thing you will read or hear all day.

It comes courtesy of Max Kellerman on the ESPN show "Get Up!"

"I don't know for how much longer Kevin Durant will be a top-5 player, and it's not even about his age. LeBron James is better than Kevin Durant by a whole lot. I think AD (Anthony Davis) is the second-best player in the world, unless Kawhi is healthy, and then I don't know.

"And then you have Giannis, who already is on that level, God forbid his jumper starts to fall. That puts KD at No. 5 maybe -- like, right now, the fifth-best player in the world. That means if Ben Simmons gets a jump shot or if Joel Embiid starts moving his feet a little bit more on defense in the playoffs, he might not be in the top 5.

"It's possible."

How do you respond to this? It's tough to figure out where to begin.

Did Kellerman watch the last two NBA Finals? Is Steph Curry still in the NBA?

Everyone is entitled to their opinion, and when you're on TV for several hours every single day, you're bound to say some silly and/or polarizing things.

But you have to question if Kellerman even believes his own words in this instance ...