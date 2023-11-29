Max Johnson transfer: Former Texas A&M QB announces UNC football commitment

North Carolina football will add a former SEC quarterback to the roster for the 2024 season.

Max Johnson, a previous starter at Texas A&M and LSU, announced Wednesday his intentions to transfer to UNC.

"Excited to be a Tar Heel! Let’s Go!" he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The 6-foot-6, 230-pound quarterback appeared in eight games this season for Texas A&M, completing 88 of 150 passes for 1,452 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions. He played his first two collegiate seasons at LSU before transferring in 2022.

Johnson is the son of former NFL quarterback Brad Johnson and nephew of former Georgia coach Mark Richt. His brother Jake is a tight end at Texas A&M.

Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye is expected to leave school early as a projected first-round NFL draft pick. Johnson will likely compete with current backup Conner Harrell for the starting job next season.

Following the Tar Heels’ 39-20 loss at NC State on Saturday night, Maye addressed the possibility of playing in UNC’s bowl game as he weighs a decision on whether to enter the 2024 NFL Draft.

“Yeah, I haven’t made that decision yet,” Maye said. “I think a lot of things weigh into it. Obviously, I’d love to get one more chance with these guys. … It’s just a bummer the way it ended (at NC State).”

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Max Johnson transfer: QB chooses UNC football after leaving Texas A&M