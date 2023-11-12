Is Max Johnson playing for Texas A&M? Social media speculates on No. 14 throwing pregame

On Wednesday's SEC Coaches Teleconference, Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher was asked if quarterback Max Johnson would play in Saturday's game against Mississippi State. Fisher answered in the affirmative, saying Johnson was practicing.

Indeed, a person wearing No. 14 (Johnson's number) was seen throwing in pregame at Kyle Field in the leadup to Saturday's game. Except, that person wasn't Johnson, who was on the field in street clothes. So it seems as if the Aggies deployed another left-handed quarterback in pregame.

There’s a left-handed QB wearing 14 and warming up for Texas A&M, but that’s for sure not Max Johnson: pic.twitter.com/QEahrKYFbF — Alex Miller (@AlexMill20) November 11, 2023

It's uncertain to what end the Aggies put the quarterback in the No. 14 jersey. Regardless, it seems as if Texas A&M will run with third-string quarterback Jaylen Handerson, who was seen taking first-team reps in pregame:

Here is Texas A&M’s first team offense during warmups, led by QB Jaylen Henderson: pic.twitter.com/elBqI7NGvq — 𝕋𝕣𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕤 𝕃. 𝔹𝕣𝕠𝕨𝕟 (@Travis_L_Brown) November 12, 2023

Here's the latest information on Johnson, and his availability for Texas A&M's game against Mississippi State on Saturday:

Max Johnson injury update

Fisher in Week 10 confirmed Johnson was hit hard in Texas A&M's 38-35 loss to Ole Miss, adding he was hopeful Johnson would be available for the Aggies' next game.

"Max finished the game and had a couple tough shots, but we will wait and see how it goes," Fisher said at his news conference on Monday. "But he should be good. I am planning on him playing hopefully. We will see as it goes, day by day."

On Wednesday, Fisher added: “Yeah. He’s practicing. They’re at practice and doing what we need to do.”

Johnson opened the season as Texas A&M's backup behind five-star Conner Weigman, who suffered a season-ending foot injury against Auburn in Week 4.

Who is Jaylen Henderson?

Henderson transferred from Fresno State to Texas A&M ahead of this season after playing two seasons with the Bulldogs.

Fisher confirmed Monday that Henderson would start if Johnson was unable to play.

Henderson was a three-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class, ranking No. 1008 nationally and No. 69 quarterback, per 247Sports' Composite rankings.

Max Johnson stats

Year Completions-Attempts Passing yards Touchdowns Interceptions 2020* 88-150 (58.7%) 1,069 8 1 2021* 225-373 (60.3%) 2,815 27 6 2022 43-71 (60.6%) 517 3 0 2023 118-190 (62.1%) 1,452 9 5

