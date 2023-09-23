Who is Max Johnson? What to know about Texas A&M QB behind Conner Weigman

Midway through the second quarter of its 2023 SEC opener, Texas A&M lost starting quarterback Conner Weigman to an injury, providing Max Johnson with the opportunity to step in and try to energize what had been a lethargic Aggies offense.

In the first half, Texas A&M amassed just 121 total yards and six points after a retooled offense under new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino averaged 44 points per game in its first three contests of the season. Before he exited the game, Weigman completed eight of his 14 passes for 70 yards.

Now, Johnson will get a chance not only to try to lead the Aggies to an important home win, but to present his case to be Texas A&M’s permanent starter. The LSU transfer got off to a strong start, guiding the Aggies on a six-play, 46-yard drive on their opening possession of the third quarter, ending with a 22-yard touchdown pass to his brother, wide receiver Jake Johnson.

With Johnson now at the helm of the Texas A&M offense, here’s what you need to know about him:

Max Johnson 247 Sports recruiting rank

At 6-foot-4 and 216 pounds, Johnson was a four-star recruit coming out of high school. He was rated by 247 Sports’ Composite rankings as the No. 10 pro-style quarterback and the No. 26 player in Georgia in the 2020 recruiting class.

Among the quarterbacks he was ranked behind were DJ Uiagalelei (now at Oregon State), C.J. Stroud (Houston Texans), Tyler Van Dyke (Miami), Drew Pyne (Arizona State) and Carson Beck (Georgia).

Texas A&M roster, QB depth chart

Johnson is one of seven quarterbacks on Texas A&M’s roster. Outside of Weigman, Johnson is the only other Aggies quarterback who has thrown a pass this season.

Texas A&M does not list a depth chart in its game notes, but here are other options the team has at quarterback

Marcel Reed: a freshman who was a four-star prospect and was Tennessee’s Mr. Football in his final season.

Jaylen Henderson: a sophomore who played the previous two seasons at Fresno State, where he completed five of eight passes for 49 yards and ran 14 times for 68 yards across five appearances.

Johnny Ryder: a 6-foot-1 freshman from Granger, Texas.

Dallas Novicke: a six-foot freshman who didn’t see the field last season.

Blake Bost: a junior who did not see the field last season, but appeared in five games as a freshman in 2021, completing two of five passes for 18 yards.

Max Johnson high school

Johnson had a decorated career at Oconee County High School in Watkinsville, Georgia. In his time at the school, he threw for 5,140 yards and 47 touchdowns while adding 289 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground. As a senior, he led Oconee County to the Georgia 4A state championship game.

Johnson is the son of former NFL quarterback Brad Johnson, who was the starting quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their Super Bowl 37 victory against the Oakland Raiders, and the nephew of former Georgia and Miami coach Mark Richt.

Max Johnson LSU transfer, college career and stats

Johnson committed to LSU out of high school. He appeared in six games, two of which were starts, for the Tigers as a freshman in the pandemic-altered 2020 season. He completed 58.7 percent of his passes for eight touchdowns and just one interception, as well as 119 rushing yards and two touchdowns. As a sophomore in 2021, he started all 12 games for LSU, completing 60.3 percent of his passes for 27 touchdowns and six interceptions.

In Dec. 2021, after LSU finished a disappointing 6-7 and fired coach Ed Orgeron, Johnson entered the transfer portal and ultimately committed to Texas A&M. After redshirting last season, Johnson appeared in the Aggies’ wins against New Mexico and Louisiana Monroe, completing 13 of 20 passes for two touchdowns and no interceptions.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Texas A&M QB Max Johnson: What to know about LSU transfer