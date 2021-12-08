Max Johnson and Deion Smith transferring from LSU, Jake Johnson decommitts

LSU Football lost a couple of key names to the transfer portal on Tuesday afternoon.

Sophomore quarterback Max Johnson tweeted that he would be playing elsewhere in 2022. It was also reported that sophomore WR and former blue-chip recruit Deion Smith would be joining him.

Johnson entered this season in an open competition with Myles Brennan. Before camp was even underway, Brennan got hurt and Johnson assumed the starting role.

LSU, Thank you for allowing me to pursue my academic and athletic career here. I have made strong relationships that will last a lifetime with coaches, staff and especially my teammates! With careful and prayerful consideration, I am entering the transfer portal. — Max Johnson (@Max_Johnson_14) December 8, 2021

Now a few months later, both Johnson and Brennan are in the transfer portal.

In his career at LSU, Johnson played in 18 games. He threw for 3,883 yards and 35 touchdowns. He was able to lead LSU to a couple of big wins, leading game-winning drives against Florida in 2020 and Texas A&M in 2021.

Smith did not see much time as a freshman in 2021. He had a big game against Central Michigan but dealt with an injury down the stretch. There is certainly talent there, and he should be a heavily coveted transfer.

News: Impressive freshman #LSU receiver Deion Smith plans to enter his name into the transfer portal, a source confirms to @TheAthletic. @LonnPhillips had it first. Was a big Ed Orgeron recruit, for what it's worth. Had 135 yards, two TDs against Central Michigan. — Brody Miller (@BrodyAMiller) December 8, 2021

In recruiting news, Max Johnson’s little brother, Jake announced he would be reopening his recruitment and decomitting from LSU. It makes sense given Max’s transfer. Jake was one of the top components of the 2022 recruiting class. They have one other tight end commit with Mason Taylor. It remains to be seen if he will stick with LSU.