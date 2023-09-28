Max Johnson’s decision to stay at Texas A&M has already paid substantial dividends

In a split second, Texas A&M’s (3-1, 1-0 SEC) 2023 football season was on the brink of collapse after Wednesday’s news of starting quarterback Conner Weigman’s once minor ankle issue turning into what is now a season-ending injury that will sideline the ascending sophomore for nearly 3.5 months of recovery time.

As depressing as the news may be concerning one of the rising stars in all of College Football, backup signal-caller Max Johnson, who has 17 career starts at both LSU and Texas A&M under his belt, is more than capable of not just steering the ship but further providing an explosive element to the Aggies passing game.

Johnson, the son of Super Bowl-winning quarterback Brad Johnson, has thrown for 42 touchdowns and 4,627 yards through the air, with one entire season as the starter for LSU in 2021, where he completed an impressive 60% of his passes with 27 touchdown passes to boot. After former Tigers head coach Ed Ogeron was dismissed, Johnson’s future at the program reached an impasse, leading to his surprising entry into the transfer portal before the 2022 season.

He chose the Aggies for various personal reasons, including the opportunity to play with his brother, sophomore tight end Jake Johnson, as the two connected for their first collegiate touchdown during last week’s 27-10 win over Auburn.

“Pretty special moment. We have been waiting on that one for a long time. We haven’t had one since my senior year of high school.”

However, the play that likely encouraged Aggie fans to stay positive through the Weigman news was the 37-yard endzone strike to wide receiver Evan Stewart, showing off his incredible arm strength peppered with impressive touch and accuracy paired with his enhanced decision-making shown against a solid Auburn secondary.

More importantly, Conner Weigman’s development in the pocket is directly tied to offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino’s coaching and enhanced play-calling this season. With Max Johnon’s fast experience in similar systems, his job is much easier due to the offensive weapons he has at his disposal, and if anyone has forgotten how dominant he was in SEC West in 2021, ask Jake.

“I think a lot of people forget he has been in the SEC for a lot of years and dominated in the West. He is totally confident, and he is the toughest competitor.”

Texas A&M will now travel to AT&T Stadium to face the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 11:00 a.m. CT., and air on the SEC Network, as Max Johnson will make his first start of the 2023 season.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire