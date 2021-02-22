Max Homa claims hometown win after Genesis Invitational playoff showdown

Max Homa reacts with his caddie after beating Tony Finau on the second playoff hole to win the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club on Sunday. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Max Homa came on strong down the stretch Sunday and won the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club by edging Tony Finau on the second hole of a playoff.

Homa, who attended Santa Clarita Valencia High and the University of California, shot a five-under-par 66 to get into the playoff, and won with a par on the second playoff hole — the par-three 14th — whereas Finau missed a 12-foot par putt.

It marked the second PGA Tour victory for Homa, who also won the Wells Fargo Championship in 2019.

Finau, who also was seeking his second tour title, has come tantalizingly close on multiple occasions since winning the Puerto Rico Open in 2016. He has had 20 top-five finishes since that victory, and finished in the top 10 more than 30 times.

Sam Burns had led the tournament since Thursday, but hit turbulence and lost the lead on the back nine Sunday with bogeys on holes 12, 14, and 15. He finished third at 11 under.

"City of champions. Dodgers, Lakers, and me now."



The L.A. kid wins in L.A. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/VcbUNu4KSM — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 22, 2021

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.