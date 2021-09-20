Max Homa cards a 7-under 65 to win 2021 Fortinet Championship
In the final round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Max Homa cards a 7-under 65 to win the title.
Phil Mickelson is contending at the Fortinet Championship with a new putter and putting grip.
Max Homa’s decision to give up his poplar and often comical golf podcast to concentrate on his game is already paying off. “I had full control today,” said Homa, who saved par out of the sand three times. Three strokes behind Maverick McNealy with seven holes left, Homa followed the eagle with a birdie on the par-4 13th.
