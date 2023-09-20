Max Holloway sends ‘Korean Zombie’ heartwarming gift after fan stole glove; Zombie pays it forward to Hawaii

Sometimes, one unexpected act of kindness leads to another.

That was the case with UFC opponents-turned-friends Max Holloway and “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung, who recently both injected positivity into the world.

The chain-reaction started with Holloway (25-7 MMA, 21-7 UFC) when he became aware one of Jung’s retirement fight gloves had been stolen by a fan. Holloway defeated Jung (17-8 MMA, 7-5 UFC) by second-round TKO in that Aug. 26 fight at UFC Fight Night 225 in Singapore. Jung took his gloves off in typical retirement ceremony fashion and placed them in the cage.

However, when he collected the gloves and exited down the runway, a fan snatched one of them. Jung, out of emotion and the fact that he was already missing one glove, chucked the other into the crowd.

He gave everything out there for the fans, and as a final act they snatched his gloves and as his final act he gave it away. Thank you zombie. #UFCSingapore #KoreanZombie pic.twitter.com/m7Gl2bhQpB — Vipin Santhosh (@VipinSanthosh1) August 26, 2023

Jung later said on his YouTube channel he was upset neither of the gloves from his final in-cage battle were in his possession. While Holloway couldn’t retrieve those specific gloves, he decided to send Jung the next best thing: his own gloves from the fight.

In a classy, charitable reciprocation, Jung donated $20,000 to The Maui Food Bank following the Hawaiian wildfires, a cause important to Holloway. Jung also encouraged others to donate.

Check out Jung’s full post below:

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie