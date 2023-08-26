Max Holloway knocks out 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung at UFC Singapore

Max Holloway defeated Chan Sung Jung by knockout at UFC Singapore. (Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

It didn't take long for Max Holloway to take down "The Korean Zombie."

Holloway knocked out Chan Sung Jung, also known as "The Korean Zombie," seconds into the third round at UFC Singapore. The win pushed Holloway's career record to 25-7 and 1-0 in 2023.

'Lahaina, Maui, this one's for you guys'

Holloway, who is from Honolulu, Hawaii, dedicated his victory to the people of Lahaina on the nearby island of Maui. Wildfires have recently devastated the city of Lahaina and at least 67 people have died as a result of the fires since mid-August.

'The Korean Zombie' officially retires

The 36-year-old Jung from South Korea announced his retirement from mixed martial arts soon after the loss. He finished for a 17-8 record but hadn't won a match since 2021.